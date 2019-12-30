Samsung Galaxy S11 Release Date Specification, Features, Price in India, Design :- Evan Blass aka @evleaks, the reputed tipster, has revealed that now the Samsung Galaxy S11 lineup will feature larger screens than previous. From earlier leaks, Blass also says that the phones will come with a new, 108 MP camera. As per Blass, the S11e, S11, and S11 Plus will come with 6.4-inch. 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch screens, respectively. These phones in the present line up offer 5.8-, 6.1- and 6.4-inch correspondingly. He added that even the S11e, the budget phone in the flagship lineup, will come with a curved edge display.

Samsung Galaxy S11 Specification Features

Reportedly, Samsung is being planning to roll out its next-gen Galaxy S11 series phones together with Galaxy Fold 2, the date for which is on February 11. At the present, the phones has received their Bluetooth certification from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, an organisation that oversees the development of Bluetooth standards along with the licensing of the Bluetooth technologies.

Along with this, the Galaxy S11’ 108MP camera would be ahead in clarity and details, particularly in low light situations in compare to additional Samsung smartphones camera.

Furthermore, Ice Universe in a distinct tweet showcased the design of the phone. The Galaxy S series is also going to adopt the design of the A and M lineups with a huge rectangle in the upper left corner.

In the meantime, the Bluetooth certification has mentioned total of three phone models, namely the SM_G988B_DS, SM_G988B, and SM_G988BR_DS, new portal GSMArena that has been reported recently.

Samsung Galaxy S11 Release Date

According to Blass, the smaller two phones will come with 5G and LTE/4G variations. The biggest Plus model will only offer a 5G version.

According to some tipsters, February 18 is going to be the big day, though we wouldn’t take that as confirmed just yet. Some developers have mentioned a 108MP resolution mode in the Samsung Galaxy camera app, suggesting that a sensor of this size is going to find its way into future Galaxy phones and probably the Galaxy S11 range.

Samsung Galaxy S11 Price in India

Samsung has already announced a camera sensor of that size, though up until now it’s only appeared in Xiaomi phones. The consensus is that it’ll show up in the Galaxy S11 handsets too, though perhaps in an upgraded form.

Talking about the certification documents, apart from the model numbers for the phones do not go further in terms of providing information about the upcoming phones.

Samsung Galaxy S11 Design Images

Famed leakster Ice Universe had also claimed that the Samsung’s next-gen ‘Galaxy S11’ smartphone might possibly have a 108 MP sensor with 9-to-1 Bayer technology and not 4-in-1 seen in the current-generation 108MP sensor.

This in other term means, that even though this sensor would be able to shoot 108MP photos, by default, it would shoot 12MP photos.