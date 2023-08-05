SPC vs FFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Match-15 Saipem Calicut vs Freedom Fighters Cochin Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Hello, all the cricket match lovers here we are sharing exciting news for you that one of the best Kuwait Kerala PL T20 leagues is all set to entertain its fans one more time. This match will be played between Saipem Calicut vs Freedom Fighters Cochin. Both teams are very powerful as they always give their best to win the match. A cricket match is a very famous game and people love to watch this game. Fans must be very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the SPC vs FFC match and we will share it with you in this article.

Currently, all the fans must be super keen for the match as they also want to support their favourite team. Both teams’ players are amazing and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. Saipem Calicut will take on FFC in Kuwait Kerala PL T20 at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Fans are very curious to know about the match details including team, date, time, venue and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Team: Saipem Calicut (SPC) vs Freedom Fighters Cochin (FFC)

Date:5th August 2023

Day: Saturday

Time:10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Saipem Calicut (SPC) Possible Playing 11:1.Mohammed Farook Shereef, 2. Naveej Puthenpurayil(WK), 3. Shiraz Khan Shereef(C), 4. Sajid Anjillath, 5. Unnimohan Mohandas(WK), 6. Stanley Cherian, 7. Mohammad Shafeeq, 8. Ashif Hassan(WK), 9. Yahiya Aboobacker, 10. Jay Maheshkumar, 11. Praboshlal Koroth

Freedom Fighters Cochin (FFC) Possible Playing 11:1.Anooplal Jayalal(WK), 2. Vimal Raj, 3. Loluk Dcunha, 4. Ajin John, 5. Ranjith Muraleedharan, 6. Sruthish Suresh, 7. Haris Cherukad, 8. Jijo Thottiyil, 9. Febin Raphel, 10. Sanju Mohanan, 11. Nimesh Veluthukaran

Match Prediction

This match is going to be played between Saipem Calicut vs Freedom Fighters Cochin on 5th August 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. Saipem Calicut looks in good form in recent matches and it has more chances to win the match.