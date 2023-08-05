OHL vs RWM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs RWD Molenbeek

Hello friends, here we are sharing big news for those who love to watch football matches. A famous and best Belgian Pro League is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match that is going to be played between Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs RWD Molenbeek. Both teams have a massive fan following as they always give their best to win the match. Now all the fans are searching for the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the OHL vs RWM match and we will share it with you in this article.

Belgian Pro League is all set to entertain its fans with powerful teams. Both teams have amazing players and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The Belgian Pro League match between Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs RWD Molenbeek will be at King Power at Den Dreef Stadion. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Fans are very curious to know about the match details including team, date, day, time, venue and lineup of the match. So let’s take a look at the lineup of the match.

Match Details

Team: Oud-Heverlee Leuven (OHL) vs RWD Molenbeek (RWM)

League: Belgian Pro League

Date:6th August 2023

Day: Sunday

Time:12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue:King Power at Den Dreef Stadion

Oud-Heverlee Leuven (OHL) Possible Playing 11: 1.Valentin Cojocaru, 2. Ewoud Pletinckx, 3. Hamza Mendyl, 4. Federico Ricca, 5. Florian Miguel, 6. Sofian Kiyine, 7. Kento Misao, 8. Siebe Schrijvers, 9. Mandela Keita, 10. Jon Thorsteinsson, 11. Nathaniel Opoku

RWD Molenbeek (RWM) Possible Playing 11: 1.Theo Defourny, 2. Florian Le Joncour, 3. William Klaus, 4. Jonathan Heris, 5. Abner Almeida, 6. Theo Gece, 7. Alexis De-Sart, 8. Xavier Mercier, 9. Zakaria El-Ouahdi, 10. Niklo Dailly, 11. Mickael Biron

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are very talented and hardworking. They are ready to give their best to win the match. This match will be played between Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs RWD Molenbeek on 6th August 2023 from 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT) at King Power at Den Dreef Stadion. Now all the fans are very eager to know about the recent match result then Oud-Heverlee Leuven looks in good form in recent matches. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.