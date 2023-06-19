Why Was Sacked DMK Leader Arrested For ‘Derogatory’ Remarks Against BJP’s Khushbu Sundar

The breaking news is coming that the leader of DMK was arrested. He is arrested recently. This news is gone viral on the internet after his arresting and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. People want to know the cause of his arrest. As per reports, he speaks some invalid about RN Ravi and Khushbu Sundar. Khushbu Sundar is the BJP leader. After arresting of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the news is making huge controversy. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue to this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, a very well-known leader Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was arrested. A DMK platform speaker whom actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar accused of making ” crass comments” about her was sacked from the party and arrested on Sunday, as she said the National Commission for Women will take cognizance of his remarks by itself. Further, he made objectionable against RN Ravi and Khushbu Sundar. His news is on the top of news channel headlines. His arresting news is creating a buzz on social media platforms.

Why Was Sacked DMK Leader Arrested

As per reports, the case is filed under sections 505(1) (b), 153, 294(b), 504, and 505(2) of IPC. Currently, he is under Tamilnadu police custody. Further, Sundar, a member of the NCW, hit out at DMK for “nurturing” such persons who “demean” women. She shared a video of Sivaji Krishnamurthy’s purported remarks against her. She also broke down at a press meeting she convened. According to the sources, in an interview DMK’s general secretary, Duraimurugan revealed the exit of Krishnamurthy. This news is making huge controversy. He said in an interview that Krishnamurthy is expulsion from all party duties due to creating indiscipline further, including international insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

Not only this, Krishnamurthy was once suspended after the comments against the Tamil Nadu governor. He is once again in the eye of news channel headlines. While some people are criticizing this. The DMK leader also took Sundar in this controversy and said that she is an old vessel. Further, Krishnamurthy had been earlier suspended following his statements about Ravi, but the suspension was revoked after he apologized. As we know that Khusbu Sundar is a member of the National Commission for Women. She remarked about her that was made by Krishnamurthy. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.