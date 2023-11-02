Headline

TCL P745, C755 QD-Mini LED 4K Google TVs Launched in India With Dolby Vision Specs and More

21 seconds ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that TCL has introduced its P745 and C755 QD-Mini LED 4K Google TVs featuring Dolby Vision in the Indian market. You can find details regarding their pricing and specifications here. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. 
The recently released TCL models also come equipped with Dolby Atmos technology. TCL has officially introduced its new range of C755 QD Mini LED 4K TVs and P745 4K UHD TVs in the Indian market. These models were initially launched globally in August this year. The C755 QD Mini LED TV offers an enhanced viewing experience with features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and a high refresh rate of up to 144Hz, providing an IMAX-like experience.

TCL P745 C755 QD-Mini LED 4K

On the other hand, the P745 model features a sleek metallic bezel-less design, a Game Accelerator feature, and support for HDR 10. As per TCL’s press statement, the 98-inch P745 model is priced at approximately Rs. 3,09,990. It’s important to note that the P745 model was already available in smaller sizes in the Indian market; this launch introduces the larger 98-inch variant. The C755 QD-Mini LED series starts at Rs. 89,990 and goes up to Rs. 4,99,990, depending on the display size. This series is available in sizes of 50, 55, 65, 75, 85, and 98 inches.

The TCL P745 series smart TVs feature 4K UHD displays with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. These TVs showcase a sleek metallic bezel-less design, a flat LCD screen with a VA panel, and an aspect ratio of 16:9. They also offer a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, a contrast ratio of 6000:1, and a peak brightness level of 550 nits. Additionally, the model supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, and HLG high dynamic range formats.

These TVs are powered by an AiPQ processor and run on Google TV, which includes built-in Google Assistant. The TCL P745 series of smart televisions support Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, and HDMI connectivity. Notable features include Game Master 2.0, Miracast, Video chat & Quick settings, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and VESA Wall-mounting. The TCL C755 series, which is based on mini-LED technology, is available in six different sizes: 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch. Apart from the display sizes, these models share similar specifications with the P745 series. However, the C755 models offer enhanced connectivity with support for Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6. TCL Technology, which originally stood for Telephone Communication Limited, is a partially state-owned Chinese electronics company with its headquarters located in Huizhou, Guangdong Province.

The company is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of a wide range of consumer products, encompassing television sets, mobile phones, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and small electrical appliances. In 2010, TCL Technology held the distinction of being the 25th-largest producer of consumer electronics globally. It further achieved the status of the second-largest television manufacturer in terms of market share by 2019. TCL Technology’s business operations are primarily organized into three key sectors: semiconductor display, semiconductor and semiconductor photovoltaic, and industrial finance and capital.

