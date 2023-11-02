Technology

Jio Prima 4G Phone Launched in India at Rs 2,599: Check Full Specification and Features

3 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that the Jio Prima 4G phone has been introduced in India with a price tag of Rs 2,599. For details on pricing, availability, and specifications, please check. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The recently unveiled JioPhone Prima 4G is the latest feature phone from Reliance Jio. It boasts a 2.4-inch screen and runs on an ARM Cortex-A53 processor. Reliance Jio has unveiled its latest device, the JioPhone Prima 4G, initially showcased at the Indian Mobile Congress 2023 (IMC) with an expected availability around Diwali. However, the phone is currently featured on the JioMart website with comprehensive information.

Jio Prima 4G Phone Launched

The JioPhone Prima 4G is a feature phone distinguished by its premium design and includes popular social media applications such as WhatsApp and YouTube. The recently launched Jio Phone Prima 4G features a 2.4-inch TFT display with a resolution of 320×240 pixels. It comes with a built-in flashlight and a camera, including a 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera. In terms of performance, this Jio phone is powered by 512MB of RAM and offers expandable storage of up to 128GB through a micro SD card. Operating on the KaiOS system, this 4G phone is driven by an ARM Cortex A53 processor to deliver seamless performance. In terms of connectivity, the Jio Phone Prima 4G is furnished with Bluetooth 5.0 and houses a robust 1800mAh battery, ensuring prolonged usage without the need for frequent recharging.

Jio Prima 4G Phone Launched in India

Regarding its features, the Jio Phone Prima 4G includes a built-in FM radio, perfect for tuning in to your preferred stations while on the move. The phone also comes with pre-installed applications such as YouTube, Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Saavn, and Jio News. Additionally, users can access Cinema and Jio Pay for enhanced functionality. Reliance Jio has introduced Jio SpaceFiber, a satellite internet service that delivers gigabit-speed connectivity to previously underserved and remote areas in India. This initiative involves a partnership with SES, a satellite telecommunications company, granting access to SES’s O3b and O3b mPOWER satellites, uniquely capable of providing high-speed, fiber-like internet services from space. It’s worth noting that this collaboration builds upon the existing joint venture established by Jio and SES, known as Jio Space Technology Limited, which was announced in early 2022.

SES holds the distinction of being the first company globally to effectively operate and commercialize satellites in both geostationary orbit (GEO) and medium Earth orbit (MEO). With a fleet of over 70 satellites in orbit, SES serves millions of customers worldwide by providing video and data services. SES has also established partnerships with prominent entities such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Honeywell, Hughes Network Systems, and SpaceX. Jio is introducing SpaceFiber in its initial phase in four of India’s most remote regions: Gir in Gujarat, Korba in Chhattisgarh, Nabarangpur in Odisha, and ONGC-Jorhat in Assam. While Jio has yet to announce its future expansion plans for SpaceFiber, it is anticipated that it will extend its coverage rapidly. Notably, this marks the first instance of an Indian company offering gigabit internet via satellite technology.

