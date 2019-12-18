Sony Ten 3 (Sports) Live Streaming: IND vs WI 2nd ODI Match Result Scorecard Toss Ball By Ball Highlights :-You all are very well known from the “Ten sports” channel which is recently changed by the company and now its name is Sony Ten. Well, with name nothing at all is changed with the channel which means that it is exactly the same from inside. You can watch all sports on it and that’s the beauty of this channel. If you are looking for the live streaming of India vs. West Indies match then this channel could be the right platform for you all. ICC World Cup 2019 Live Streaming

Ten Sports Live Streaming

Also, you can watch the highlights of previous matches at Sony Ten and which is why we think this channel is great for you. The series consists of 4 Test cricket matches. Ten Sports live cricket stream online partner is SonyLIV which provides digital streaming services to online users in real time. You all can watch this whole series online and as well as you can watch this whole series on Television.

We think that this is one of the most exciting services which is given by the company. Also, you can watch these all matches live of highlights of these matches on the HD version of the same channel. Also, some other channels are also telecasting the whole series live and the highlighted version. Some channels are like PTV Sports, Geo Super, DSports, Hotstar Live Cricket streaming, crictime, smartcric, cricketgateway, and other online portals.

Also, you can watch various upcoming matches on these above mention channels and that's great. India vs West Indies Live Streaming

How to Watch IND vs WI 2019 match live on Sony Ten 3?

You all can visit the online website of the channel or you can watch the whole series live on Television. We are sure that you all are to like the service of Sony Ten channel on Television which is available on various platforms and countries. The India vs West Indies 2018 was streamed live on its official streaming partner SonyLIV. Fans and viewers can directly visit their official website www.sonyliv.com. They can also watch it for free via downloading the SonyLIV app for both Android and iOS platforms.

Now, you all can also visit the Sony Ten official channel for the live streaming of the series. You can watch the full highlights of India vs Aus netwest series because this series is available on various platforms.

TEN 3 Live TV Channel No

The Sony Ten 3 is available on a number of DTH services. Some of them are as follow:

Reliance Digital TV Channel505 (SD) Channel 523 (HD),

Tata Sky Channel 476 (SONYTEN 3) Channel 475 (TEN 3 HD),

Dish TV Channel615 (SONYTEN 3),

Dialog TV Channel 13,

TelkomVision Channel113,

Sun Direct Channel 515 (SONY TEN 3),

Airtel digital TV Channel289 (SONYTEN 3),

Indovision Channel 310,

Videocon d2h Channel 415 (TEN 3),

Dish Home Nepal Channel 608 (SONYTEN 3).

You can also watch SONY TEN 3 on the cable network. Some of them are as follows:

Asianet Digital TV Channel 307,

MediaNet (Maldives) Channel 302,

DEN Channel 408,

Sim TV (Nepal) Channel 705.

2019 ICC World Cup Live Stream Channel

Just tune in to your favorite commentary channels with different language in various Countries below.

Useful Cricket Apps for Android and iOS

Here are best official apps which give you everything happening during Ind vs Wi 2019. Let’s check out below.

Ten Sports Live Stream Cricket 2019

Cricket Live Score

One of the best app to get live score of all matches during world cup 2019. This app is specially designed to show scores and available on Android and iOS.

How to watch India vs West Indies Match Live Series: West Indies tour of India, 2019 Where to watch live stream In the Indian subcontinent, World Cup 2019 will be broadcast on the Star India Network that will offer the coverage in six languages – Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Kannada. The national broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) will air some of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, DD Sports to air one IPL 2019 match per week, with the one-hour delay.

How to watch Match on Mobile?

Just follow the guidelines below to stream World cup on mobile phones.

First, download the FIFA Official App, Onefootball, ESPN for Mobile or any application which streams World cup for Android or IOs users.

Now Install and open the App.

Select the matches you want to watch.

Enjoy the game

Note: Don’t download and use unofficial World cup apps to watch the matches as they contain only advertisements and will not stream any games.

India vs West Indies 2019 Team Squads

Following are the squads that have been announced so far:

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

West Indies Squad:Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams

Stay Connected with DekhNews for more updates.