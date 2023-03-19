The Plug Ohio Nightclub Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Injured In Columbus:- Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that two people dead and four were injured in the predawn shooting incident. This shooting happened at Columbus nightclub. Recently this news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that it will happen. Now many people are searching the news as they are very curious to know about the whole information of the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

The Plug Ohio Nightclub Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Injured

As per the Ohio authorities, officers answered the hours club called Tha Plug on the city’s south side shortly after at around 5:30 am on Saturday to an after. One person lost his life at the scene and another person has been taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital but he could not save and was pronounced dead. It is a very shocking incident and many people are very saddened and shocked by this tragic incident. This news has been gaining huge attention from the people as now people are also searching this news for getting more information about the tragic incident. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report, two other victims have been rushed to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and two more to were taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and they are taking treatment. But now there is no information available about the incident as there was no immediate word on their conditions. Here we are also trying to get more information about the incident if we will get then we will update you soon. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Since the predawn shooting incident has come on the internet it went viral on many social networking sites as many people are very saddened and shocked by this tragic accident. It is very painful and shocking news for those who lost their beloved person. Currently, the years of the victims and other details weren’t instantly known. No arrests have been reported. If we will get any information about the incident then we will update you as soon as possible. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.