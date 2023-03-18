UDI vs MIL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Serie A Udinese vs Milan Scorecard

Serie A has come back with one more match tonight where team Udinese (UDI) and team Milan (MIL) will play their next match. The match will be held tonight in the selected stadium. Many fans of the league have been waiting for this match to see team Udinese and Milan together and tonight, it is going to happen for them. The match will be held in Serie A. Since the beginning of the league, many fans have been watching this match on the football ground and again, the tickets are still available on the official website of the league from where they can buy tickets.

The majority of fans will build their own teams on the Fantasy and Dream11 platforms, but if they want to succeed tonight, they must pick the correct players. We will provide all the match information, including the time, date, location, league, and lineup players, through this article. Due to injuries, some players including Deulofeu G, Ebosse E, Masina A, Giroud O, and Messias J will not be a part of tonight due to their injuries in the last matches. Keep reading this article to know more details about the upcoming match.

UDI vs MIL Match Details

Team Names:- Udinese (UDI) vs Milan (MIL)

League:- Serie A

Venue:- Dacia Arena (Udine)

Date:- Sunday, 19th March 2023

Time:- 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

UDI vs MIL Squad Player

Udinese (UDI):- Marco Silvestri, Rodrigo Becao, Nehuen Perez, Jaka Bijol, Walace, Issac Success, Beto Bercique, Vivaldo Semedo, Ilija Nestorovski, Daniele Padelli, Leonardo Buta, James Abankwah, Axel Guessand, Simone Pafundi, Marvin Zeegelaar, Edoardo Piana, Roberto Pereyra, Destiny Udogie, Sandi Lovric, Kingsley Ehizibue, Florian Thauvin, Lazar Samardzic, Gerard Deulofeu, Festy Ebosele, Tolgay Arslan, Enzo Ebosse, Adam Masina,

Milan (MIL):- Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud, Sandro Tonali, Junior Messias, Charles De Ketelaere, Matteo Gabbia, Davide Calabria, Sergino Dest, Tommaso Pobega, Antonio Mirante, Aster Vranckx, Andrei Coubis, Antonio Gala, Alessandro Florenzi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Lapo Nava, Emil Roback, Theo Hernandez, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw, Mike Maignan, Yacine Adli, Devis Vasquez, Andrea Bozzolan, Fode Toure, Alexis Saelemaekers, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic, Ante Rebic, Divock Origi, Ciprian Tatarusanu, and Simon Kjaer.

UDI vs MIL Lineups Player

Udinese (UDI):- Marco Silvestri, Rodrigo Becao, Nehuen Perez, Jaka Bijol, Walace, Roberto Pereyra, Destiny Udogie, Sandi Lovric, Kingsley Ehizibue, Issac Success, and Beto Bercique.

Milan (MIL):- Mike Maignan, Theo Hernandez, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw, Alexis Saelemaekers, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, and Olivier Giroud.

UDI vs MIL Match Prediction

Here are 2o teams in this league who have played more than 25 matches in this league. As we want to tell you that team UDI and MIL is going to play their 27th match tonight and fans are eagerly waiting to know which team has a better chance to win this match tonight. As we can see that team MIL is at the 4th spot with 26 matches where they won 14 and lost 6 matches. Another side, team UDI is at the 11th spot with 8 victories and 7 losses out of 26 matches. According to the sources, team UDI has better chance to win this match tonight due to their performance.