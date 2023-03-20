LEV vs BAY Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you. The very well-known Bundesliga league is all set for the match. This match is going to be played between Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich. As we all know that both teams are very people and they are always ready to entertain their fans with amazing styles. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between two strong teams. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match. here we have more information about the LEV vs BAY match and we will share it with you in this article.

The Bundesliga league is all set for this match and this match is going to be very interesting and entertaining. Both team players are ready to defeat each other in the match as they don’t want to lose any chance to win the match. The Bundesliga match between Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich will be played at BayArena. If we walk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all football lovers are keen to know about the match details including team, time, date, venue, day and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

LEV vs BAY Live Score

Match Details

Team: Leverkusen (LEV) vs Bayern Munich (BAY)

League: Bundesliga

Date:19th March 2023

Day: Sunday

Time: 10:00 PM (IST) – 04:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: BayArena

Leverkusen (LEV) Possible Playing 11: 1. Lukas Hradecky, 2. Jonathan Tah, 3. Edmond Tapsoba, 4. Jeremie Frimpong, 5. Odilon Kossounou, 6. Piero Hincapie, 7. Exequiel Palacios, 8. Florian Wirtz, 9. Robert Andrich, 10. Moussa Diaby, 11. Sardar Azmoun

vs Bayern Munich (BAY) Possible Playing 11: 1. Yann Sommer, 2. Alphonso Davies, 3. Josip Stanisic, 4. Dayot Upamecano, 5. Matthijs de Ligt, 6. Leon Goretzka, 7. Kingsley Coman, 8. Joshua Kimmich, 9. Jamal Musiala, 10. Thomas Muller, 11. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams' players are very popular among people as they always give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich on 19th March 2023 from 10:00 PM (IST) – 04:30 PM (GMT) at BayArena. If we talk about the recent match result then the LEV team won 3 matches, lost 1 match and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the BAY team won 4 matches and lost 1 match. On the basis of the scoreboard, the BAY team has more chances to win the match against LEV.