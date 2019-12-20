BPL T20 Live Streaming Telecast TV Channels: Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Rangers (KLT vs RPR) 13th Match Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 :– In this article, you will get to know how to watch the Bangladesh Premier League 2019 online. It is likely to be that on every second nation is launching their own indigenous twenty20 cricket league, so why Bangladesh should leave behind and the country started its own premier league. On 5th January 2019 will mark commence of the 6th season of the Bangladesh Premium League which is all set to end on this 8th February 2019. BPL 2019 Winner Team Prize Money

The 2019–20 BPL season, which is also known as BPL 7 or Bangabandhu BPL is an on-going tournament which is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This tournament is considered to be the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is also organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The final match is all set to play at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.

The season on the other hand was scheduled to initially start from 6 December 2019 as well as to end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3rd December 2019.

This season, Comilla Victorians are the defending champions of Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20. On the other hand, the tournament was delayed by five days and was then started on 11 December 2019 and is going to end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 TV Channel & Live Streaming:

With the help of this article we are going to cover the TV Channels and Live Streaming for 2019–20 BPL season, so without wasting any time, now let’s get started….

Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 Live Streaming

Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 TV Channel

Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20: Tournament Details

When to watch Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20?

The Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 is an on-going tournament which started its opening edition on 11 December 2019 and the tournament is going to conclude on 17 January 2020. The season on the other hand was scheduled to initially start from 6 December 2019, the tournament was then delayed by five days.

When to watch BPL 2019-20 Final Match?

Date: January 17, 2020

Match: TBC vs TBC, Final

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Time: 6:30 PM IST, 01:00 PM GMT, 07:00 PM LOCAL

Where to watch BPL 2019-20 Matches?

There are few apps as well as websites along with the TV Channels which are going to cover all the matches of BPL 2019-20 and will broadcast the tournament live online. In order to find out where you can watch the tournament, stay tuned with us and read the further article.

BPL T20 Schedule & Fixtures

Date Match Time (IST) Venue 5 January 2019 Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings 12:00 PM Dhaka 5 January 2019 Dhaka Dynamites vs Rajshahi Kings 4:50 PM Dhaka 6 January 2019 Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sixers 12:00 PM Dhaka 6 January 2019 Khulna Titans vs Rangpur Riders 4:50 PM Dhaka 8 January 2019 Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans 12:00 PM Dhaka 8 January 2019 Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders 4:50 PM Dhaka 9 January 2019 Sylhet Sixers vs Chittagong Vikings 12:00 PM Dhaka 9 January 2019 Khulna Titans vs Rajshahi Kings 4:50 PM Dhaka 11 January 2019 Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders 1:30 PM Dhaka 11 January 2019 Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings 6:30 PM Dhaka 12 January 2019 Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans 01:00 PM Dhaka 12 January 2019 Dhaka Dynamites vs Sylhet Sixers 06:00 PM Dhaka 13 January 2019 Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings 01:00 PM Dhaka 13 January 2019 Chittagong Vikings vs Comilla Victorians 06:00 PM Dhaka 15 January 2019 Khulna Titans vs Rajshahi Kings 01:00 PM Sylhet 15 January 2019 Sylhet Sixers vs Comilla Victorians 06:00 PM Sylhet 16 January 2019 Dhaka Dynamites vs Rajshahi Kings 01:00 PM Sylhet 16 January 2019 Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders 06:00 PM Sylhet 18 January 2019 Sylhet Sixers vs Dhaka Dynamites 1:30 PM Sylhet 18 January 2019 Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians 6:30 PM Sylhet 19 January 2019 Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders 01:00 PM Sylhet 19 January 2019 Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans 06:00 PM Sylhet 21 January 2019 Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings 01:00 PM Dhaka 21 January 2019 Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings 06:00 PM Dhaka 22 January 2019 Khulna Titans vs Rangpur Riders 01:00 PM Dhaka 22 January 2019 Dhaka Dynamites vs Comilla Victorians 06:00 PM Dhaka 23 January 2019 Chittagong Vikings vs Rajshahi Kings 01:00 PM Dhaka 23 January 2019 Khulna Titans vs Sylhet Sixers 06:00 PM Dhaka 25 January 2019 Sylhet Sixers vs Rajshahi Kings 1:30 PM Chittagong 25 January 2019 Chittagong Vikings vs Rangpur Riders 6:30 PM Chittagong 26 January 2019 Sylhet Sixers vs Khulna Titans 01:00 PM Chittagong 26 January 2019 Chittagong Vikings vs Rajshahi Kings 06:00 PM Chittagong 28 January 2019 Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians 01:00 PM Chittagong 28 January 2019 Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders 06:00 PM Chittagong 29 January 2019 Chittagong Vikings vs Comilla Victorians 01:00 PM Chittagong 29 January 2019 Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings 06:00 PM Chittagong 30 January 2019 Chittagong Vikings vs Dhaka Dynamites 01:00 PM Chittagong 30 January 2019 Sylhet Sixers vs Rajshahi Kings 06:00 PM Chittagong 1 February 2019 Dhaka Dynamites vs Comilla Victorians 1:30 PM Dhaka 1 February 2019 Chittagong Vikings vs Sylhet Sixers 6:30 PM Dhaka 2 February 2019 Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders 01:00 PM Dhaka 2 February 2019 Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans 06:00 PM Dhaka 4 February 2019 TBC vs TBC, Eliminator 01:00 PM Dhaka 4 February 2019 TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1 06:00 PM Dhaka 6 February 2019 TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2 6:00 PM Dhaka 8 February 2019 Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dynamites, Final 6:30 PM Dhaka

BPL Teams Squad

Here is the list of eight teams and they are all set to take part in the 5th season of the BPL (2017) live streaming, along with the whole squad…..

Rajshahi Kings: Malcom Waller (Zimbabwe), James Franklin (New Zealand), Luke Wright, Farhad Reza, Samit Patel (England), Mohammad Sami (Pakistan), Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (Icon), Lendl Simmons, Darren Sammy, Kesrick Williams (Windies), Mustafizur Rahman, Zakir Hasan, Kazi Anik, Nihaduzzaman, Rony Talukdar, Usama Mir, Raja Ali Dar, Hossain Ali and Naeem Islam Jnr

Dhaka Dynamites: Mehedi Maruf, Mosaddek Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (Icon), Kumar Sangakkara (wk) (Sri Lanka), Cameron Delport (South Africa), Shane Watson (Australia), Evin Lewis, Kevon Cooper, Graeme Cremer (Zimbabwe), Mohammed Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell, Ronsford Beaton, Sunil Narine (Windies), Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shadman Islam, Abu Hider, Mohammad Shahid, Jahurul Islam, Nadif Chowdhury, Saqlain Sajib, Joe Denly (England) and Noor Hossain Saddam

Chittagong Vikings: Jermaine Blackwood (Windies), Luke Ronchi (wk) (New Zealand), Anamul Haque (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Subashis Roy, Sunzamul Islam, Al-Amin, Alauddin Babu, Tanbir Hayder, Irfan Sukkur, Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Luis Reece, Liam Dawson (England), Jeevan Mendis (Sri Lanka), Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan), Soumya Sarkar (Icon), Yasir Arafat, Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan) and Naeem Hasan

Comilla Victorians: Shoaib Malik (Pakistan), Jos Buttler (England), Solomon Mire (Zimbabwe), Mohammed Nabi (Afghanistan), Arafat Sunny, Alok Kapali, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Fahim Ashraf, Imran Khan Jr (Pakistan), Mehidy Hasan, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Enamul Haque, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan, Tamim Iqbal (Icon), Imrul Kayes, Marlon Samuels, Darren Bravo (Windies), Liton Das (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Al-Amin Hossain and Raqibul Hasan

Khulna Titans: Abu Jayed Rahi, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahmudullah (Icon), Sarfraz Ahmed, Junaid Khan (Pakistan), Shehan Jayasurya, Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka), Mosharraf Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Rillee Roussow, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Benny Howell, Jofra Archer, Dawid Malan (England), Chadwick Walton, Shadab Khan, Imran Ali, Mukter Ali, Dhiman Ghosh, Saif Hassan, Ariful Haque and Carlos Brathwaite (Windies)

Rangpur Riders: Rubel Hossain, Shahriar Nafees, Sohag Gazi, Nazmul Islam Apu, Ziaur Rahman, Fazle Mahmud, Sam Hain, Samiullah Shenwari, Abdur Razzak, Mashrafe Mortaza (Icon), David Willey, Ravi Bopara, Adam Lyth (England), Thisara Perera, Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka), Samuel Badree, Mohammad Mithun, Ebadat Hossain, Elias Sunny, Nahidul Islam, Johnson Charles (Windies) and Zahir Khan

Sylhet Sixers: Usman Khan Shinwari, Andre McCarthy, Andre Fletcher (Windies), Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nabil Samad, Ghulam Mudasser Khan, Mohammad Sharif, Imtiaz Hossain, Davy Jacobs (South Africa), Taijul Islam, Abul Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Sabbir Rahman (Icon), Liam Plunkett, Ross Whiteley (England), Chaturanga de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka), Nasir Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Wanidu Hasaranga, Babar Azam (Pakistan), Krishmar Santokie and Mohammad Sharifullah

BPL Live Streaming

And the next question to see whether the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League 2019 is going to be the extravaganza.

Gazi TV is the official broadcast partner of the forthcoming Bangladesh Premier League live streaming 2019.

Here is a combines list of all the sources which can be used to watch the matches worldwide.

TV channels broadcasting

Country BPL 2019-20 Broadcasting Channels List India Fancode Pakistan Geo Super (Geo TV) and TapMad Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV), Maasranga Television, RabbitHole Carribean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) USA Hotstar US UK & Ireland BT Sports Canada Hotstar Canada Australia Fox Sports Italy ElevenSports

The BPL live stream and live cricket coverage will be available on the entertainment channel Gazi TV YouTube channel and Channel 9 in Bangladesh, Neo Sports in India, and Geo Super TV in Pakistan.Star Sports Live Streaming

Live Streaming

All the T20 matches in this Season of Bangladesh Premier League 2019-2020 are being be live telecasted on the Official YouTube Channel of Rabbitholebd Sports. Therefore, all those cricket enthusiasts who want to enjoy BPL T20 matches live online, can simply visit to the YouTube for the Live Streaming.

Rabbitholebd Sports is showing live stream BPL matches in the rest of world which includes New Zealand, Nepal, Bhutan, UAE, Myanmar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Indonesia, Nigeria, Mexico, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Ireland, Scotland, South Africa, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Denmark, Namibia, Germany, Uganda, along with the rest of the countries.

On the top of that, the YouTube Live Streaming by RabbitHoleBD Sports is totally free as well as all you have to do is to go to their YouTube for the duration of the BPL match time and you can watch BPL T20 match live online.

BPL 2019 Points Table

Teams Played Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Dhaka Dynamites 4 4 0 0 0 8 2.775 Comilla Victorians 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.184 Chittagong Vikings 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.111 Rangpur Riders 5 2 3 0 0 4 0.527 Rajshahi Kings 5 2 3 0 0 4 -1.105 Sylhet Sixers 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.977 Khulna Titans 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.235

Point Table updates timely.