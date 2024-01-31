Robinhood OTT Release Date: What Platform Is Robin Hood On?

Robinhood OTT Release Date, OTT Platform, Time, Cast, Watch Online. Good day, Today a news has come stating about the upcoming thriller and drama movie named as Robinhood. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. For comprehensive details about the OTT release date, time, cast, OTT platform, trailer, and more for the movie “Robinhood,” refer to this article. The digital rights information for “Robinhood” is yet to be disclosed by the makers, and the film is expected to tentatively hit screens on April 26, 2024.

Given the challenging nature of the Indian film industry, many actors face early career struggles before achieving success. In the Telugu film industry, actors like Tarun, Uday Kiran, and others have experienced rapid fame followed by a series of box office failures. Nithiin, for instance, faced a rough patch with several unsuccessful movies but made a comeback with “Ishq,” directed by Vikram K Kumar and featuring Nithya Menen. While Nithiin has been involved in film production for a few years, his recent ventures have been limited. Unfortunately, his latest movies have faced severe criticism from both critics and poor box office performance. A few months ago, he revealed his collaboration with Venky Kudumula on a new film. The film’s title, “Robinhood,” was officially announced through an announcement video and poster on Republic Day. To delve into further details about this upcoming and eccentric Telugu film, continue reading this article to the end.



After making his directorial debut with “Chalo,” starring Naga Shourya, Venky Kudumula is at the helm of this movie. Following the success of “Chalo,” he directed “Bheeshma,” a film with Nithiin that garnered positive reception. Despite earlier reports suggesting story discussions with Megastar Chiranjeevi and other actors, Venky has officially announced that his third film will indeed feature actor Nithiin. Scheduled for a tentative theatrical release on April 26, 2024, the movie initially titled “VNR 2” stands for Venky Kudumula, Nithiin, and Rashmika Mandanna, marking their second collaboration after the success of “Bheeshma.” However, Rashmika Mandanna had to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts and prior commitments. There are indications that actress Sreeleela might replace Rashmika in the project, with an official confirmation expected soon from the production team. It’s worth noting that Nithiin and Sreeleela previously worked together on the film “Extraordinary Man,” which unfortunately received a poor reception from viewers.



Actress Sreeleela is reportedly set to take on the female lead role in “Robinhood,” starring opposite lead actor Nithiin. Notable roles in the film are also portrayed by Vennela Kishore and Rajendra Prasad. The movie, both written and directed by Venky Kudumula, is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Sai Sriram is responsible for the film’s cinematography, while GV Prakash Kumar has composed the soundtrack.