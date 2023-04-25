VIDEO: Free-For-All At Bengaluru Saree Sale Video Goes Viral on Social Media

We are sharing news about a funny video that is viral these days. The video is from Bengaluru in which two women are pulling each other’s hair and slapping each other during a saree sale. The video has gone viral and people are shocked by the cheap behavior of the customers. And people are also questioning the management of the saree emporium and its strange promotions. Go through the whole article to know more about the incident.

It has been reported that an argument over a saree turned into an ugly fight when two women started hitting each other to grab a saree. Someone captured the moments and viral the video on social media. Nasty things happen in the world but now in this era, all are under surveillance. Our readers must be curious to know about the shameful incident. The fight was such full-blown that a cop had to intervene to sort out things. People are making fun of both women and also are feeling ashamed in some corners as it feels shocking too.

Free-For-All At Bengaluru Saree Sale

The dramatic incident has been reported from a yearly sale at Malleshwaram’s Mysore Silks in Bengaluru. Two women were arguing over a saree and soon the argument turned into a nasty fight as the women started hitting each other and pulling each other’s hair. As the store had announced a sale, the store was full of customers. The customers were shocked by the incident. The footage shows that the security guards rushed toward the women to prevent them from fighting, but the women continued to slap each other. After watching the video, people would be alert in the future before visiting the market during the end of the sale season. Hey viewers, it was just a joke.

The people are posting their comments on the video. But this whole incident has proven beneficial for the Malleshwaram’s Mysore Silks in Bengaluru as they are being advertised for free. The saree emporium announced a promotion where customers could receive a discount on their purchase if they could grab a saree before anyone else as per the reports. However, the competition among the customers became a dramatic incident. The store is getting some criticism also for such type of promotion but the desperation of customers over the discounted stuff also showcases people’s mentality. So viewers, as we shared before that we all are under surveillance, so please don’t be viral for at least these kinds of incidents. Stay tuned with us…………..