Was Mason Disick at Kardashian Kourtney and Travis Barker Wedding? Explained!

The news about a very famous personality's child Mason Disick. Was he at the wedding? Was Mason Disick at Kardashian Kourtney and Travis Barker's wedding? Here are the details about Mason Disick.

This news is about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding which took place in Positano, Italy. The wedding was held in 2022 in Italy. According to the sources, this was a very luxurious wedding in 2022. When we talk about Kourtney Kardashian, is a well-known American reality television personality, socialite, and businesswoman. She worked in reality TV shows. She is 43 years old. She was born on April 18, 1979, in Los Angeles. Of the all siblings, she was the oldest. People are also known as Kourtney for her work as a health and wellness advocate. She promotes natural and organic living through her lifestyle brand, Poosh. When we talk about her popularity, she gained fame through reality TV shows. “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which follows the lives of the Kardashian family, was one of her famous shows.

Travis Barker is Kourtney Kardashian’s husband who is an American musician, songwriter, and record producer. He is a drummer for the rock band BLink-182. Barker was born on November 14, 975, in Fontana, California. His family was the musicians, where he grew. He also worked as a producer for various artists. If we talk about relation start-up with Kourtney Kardashian in early 2021. They both got married in 2022. Mason Dash Disick is 13 years old. He was born on 14,2009. He is the oldest child 0f Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Since his birth, he regular presence on the Kardashian family’s reality shows. He has two younger siblings and has also two step-siblings, after marrying Travis Barker. Travis Barker has two biological children. Travis Barker’s ex-wife’s name is Shanna Moakler.

According to the reports, Kourtney Kardashian’s son had not attended the wedding. People are very curious about the absence of Kardashian’s son. While some of the other children of Kardashian are joined this special wedding but Mason was not present. Kardashian said in the absence of Mason that, he does not enjoy being in the spotlight.” he does not like it. He doesn’t want any part of it. He’s not on social media. She also said we missed his absence.