Who Is Andrew Blankenship? Driver in I-275 Triple-Fatal Crash in Anderson Township

Today we are going to discuss about Andrew Blankenship pickup charge. ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio: A pickup truck driver was charged in connection with a horrible triple-fatal crash Friday, April 7, 2023, in Anderson Township. He was released from custody in Kentucky on bond for an unrelated charge involving a domestic violence probation violation. The tragic crash occurred on 275 eastbound near 5 Mile and New Richmond at 9:27 p.m., with police mentioning excessive speed and impairment, killing three people and seriously injuring one victim. Andrew Blankenship has been charged with three felony counts of vehicular killing and one count of vehicular attack and is expected to face additional charges.

Authorities said Blankenship was driving a blue Dodge pickup truck “at high speed and without lights” before he “lost control” of the vehicle and crashed with a tow truck that was pulling another citizen into the right emergency lane. Was helping the handicapped car. As a result, the vehicle crashed with and fatally struck a tow truck driver standing outside his vehicle on Interstate 275 a week earlier. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said the victims were identified as AAA tow truck drivers Keith Skaggs, 38, Janaya Glover, and Richard Glasser, aged 22 and 66, respectively, whose car was about to be pulled to WLWT. Another victim, 25-year-old John Glover, also suffered unknown injuries in the crash. After the accident, Andrew Blankenship was taken to the UC Emergency Room with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

In the wake of the deadly crash, the 29-year-old Kentucky probationer was charged with second-degree strangulation in Campbell County, Kentucky. Andrew Blankenship, 29, was reportedly placed on 5 years of pretrial recreation in 2021.

The truck was carrying 40,000 pounds of harmful soil from the derailment site. It overturned in Columbiana County, spreading 20,000 pounds of toxic mud. However, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said, “The incineration was controlled and does not pose a threat to nearby channels.” Andrew Blankenship, 29, was arrested at the Hamilton County Justice Center in Ohio hours after he was released from custody in Kentucky on his own bond Thursday on an irrelevant charge related to a domestic violence probation violation.