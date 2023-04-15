Who is Father Frank O’Grady? Tearful Biden Meets Priest in Ireland Who Gave Son Last Rites

Today we are going to talk about Who is Father Frank O’Grady? Joe Biden breaks down as he meets a priest who read Beau his last rites. President Joe Biden reportedly broke down in tears after meeting with retired Army Chaplain Father Frank O’Grady during his visit to the Knock Shrine in Ireland on Friday, April 14. Beawar’s funeral work was going on at the venue. Father Richard Gibbons told the BBC: “He was screaming, it really affected him, and then we prayed, read a decade of the rosary for his family.” “He lit a candle and then spent a moment or two in prayer,” he said.

Gibbons explained, “It just so happened, that we’re here working at the shrine, that gave the last rites, the last blessing, to his son in the United States.” “He got the shock of his life, to come, so that was an amazingly reflexive event. He wanted to meet her directly, he sent a Secret Service agent to go and find her,” said the priest. Fr O’Grady In addition to his emotional meeting with Beau, President Biden also visited Mayo Hospice, where a plaque was placed in honor of Beau, who died in 2015. Father Frank O’Grady is a retired US Army priest who served at Fort Belvoir, Virginia and received the Army Commendation Medal for “Exceptionally Excellent Service” for his work in the wake of the September 11 attacks on the Pentagon. Irish America magazine said Pastor Gurtin, from County Sligo, was recognized for his management, loyalty to duty, and calm professional conduct in times of serious situations.

O’Grady came to the Diocese of Paterson, New Jersey, from Ireland in 1978 and enrolled in the military in 1994. He spent many days and many hours at the Pentagon in the wake of the attack, working to honor the victims by covering them until the very last moment. Ruins. He also spent significant time with the victims and the families of the victims. “We did a lot of work with the families. It was not possible to inform families that their loved ones had died, even if their disappearance had been confirmed until DNA testing was completed. It could take up to seven weeks,” he told the magazine from his base in Virginia.

President Biden visited the Knock Shrine on the last day of his four-day visit to Ireland. Father Richard Gibbons, the parish priest, and rector helped them to visit the basilica shrine. As it began to rain, Father Gibbons was seen holding an umbrella for the President. Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens and son Hunter, who attended him throughout the journey, were present at the shrine. The group waited briefly at a square block of old stone, allowing the president to place his hand in place of the community’s original roof wall. Groups gathered to see the president near the shrine, with a central sign reading, “Welcome home Joe,” the Daily Mail said. The President also gave a speech to the Irish General Assembly and addressed the Irish Parliament saying “I am at home”.