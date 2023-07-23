WATCH: 3-year-old Falls into 40-feet Borewell While Playing in Bihar, Rescue Operation Underway

Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Shivam’s mother said she was working in the field and her son was playing there when his feet suddenly slipped and he fell inside the borewell. A three-year-old child fell into a borewell in Kul village of Bihar’s Nalanda on Sunday. A rescue operation is underway and NDRF and other rescue teams are on the spot to save the boy. In this article, we will talk about the recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

We received information that a child fell into a borewell. People are trying their best to rescue the child. The child is still alive, we can hear his voice. Shivam’s mother said she was working in the field and her son was playing there when his feet suddenly slipped and he fell inside the borewell. JCB machines have been called to deliver oxygen and extract the child from the borewell. The area has been cordoned off to ensure the safety and efficiency of the rescue operation. Medical teams equipped with oxygen facilities are also present at the location to provide immediate medical aid to the child an official said. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

3-year-old Falls into 40-feet Borewell

According to a report, a farmer made the borewell but it wasn’t closed, resulting in the tragic incident. The children playing with Shivam informed his parents and the rescue operation started after they reached the spot. This borewell was made by the farmer here for boring. But boring didn’t succeed here, so they started boring in another place and this borewell was not closed, a senior official supervising the rescue operation. Police said all efforts are underway to save the child and many senior police officials also rushed to the spot after clearing the incident. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Recently, a baby girl, who was pulled out of a borewell in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, died at a hospital. In a similar incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler lost her life after falling into a 300 feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district on June 6. Despite efforts, the girl successfully rescued was later pronounced dead due to suffocation. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.