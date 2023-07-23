Acer Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop Launched in India Check Price, Specifications and More

Today we are going to talk about another new laptop launch, people are very excited about this launch. People have been waiting for this launch for a long time. There are many people who want to buy this laptop. There are so many latest features in it. Acer Nitro 16 was launched in India on Friday. The models have 16-inch LED backlit. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. In this article, we will talk about the recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Acer Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop Launched in India

Acer Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop Launched in India

It is offered in an Obsidian Black color option. The laptop is available for purchase through all Acer-exclusive stores across the country, Acer E-store, Amazon, and Flipkart. The laptop sports a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 pixels LED-backlit TFT IPS LCD display with a rapid refresh rate of up to 165Hz and a peak brightness of 400 nits. It also comes with a fast Grey to Grey response ti7 7840me of 3ms by Overdrive. It is powered by an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB storage.

Acer Nitro 16 with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 6GB graphics card is priced in India at Rs. 1,14,990, while the GeForce RTX 4050 8GB graphics variant of the model is listed at Rs. 1,43,550.

The cooling system is powered by a dual-fan system. The laptop also comes with dual 2w speakers with stereo output, a multi-gesture touchpad, and a customizable 4-zone RGB blacklight keyboard with NitroSense keys. It has a 90wh battery with a 330w AC adapter which claims to offer up to 10 hours of battery life. Weighing 2.7 kilograms, it measures 36.01 am x 27.99 cm in size.