WATCH: Alex Bodger Original Video Goes Viral On Social Media Twitter and Reddit

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that a lethal stabbing incident took the life of a person and this tragic incident took place in Canada. The whole incident has caught in a video that assisted the police to find the suspect who is now waiting for his court trial. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by this incident and now this news gained huge attention from the people as now many people are very curious to know about the information of the whole incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all videos and photos of the incident surfaced on networking sites which again brought this news in front of us. As soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. On the basis of the report, The person who is getting a lot of criticism is the famous Tik Tok star identified as Alex Bodger. He recorded the stunning incident that happened on Sunday 26th March 2023 in Vancouver, Canada. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

In the lethal incident, Paul Stanely, 37 lost his life. This tragic accident occurred outside a Starbucks outlet by a guy who has been identified as Inderdeep Singh Gosa. On the basis of the report, the guy was allegedly stabbed in front of his young daughter and missis. Alex Bodger was also present at the location and he captured the whole incident in the video. He made a video of the complete incident and not only that he was also seen smiling in the viral footage. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Currently, photos and videos of Alex are creating rounds all over social media sites and getting serious backlash not only just for recording such a scene but also for allegedly taking a photo of himself next to the body of the victim. A Twitter user who goes by the username @chaosismygoal wrote,' the guy who made a video of the stabbing video in Vancouver was seen taking a selfie next to the body of the victim. Alex is a local Tik Toker who is from Surrey.