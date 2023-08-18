WBN vs BAY Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup, Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga

Hello friends, here we are sharing big and exciting news for those who love to watch a football matches. Bundesliga is one of the best and amazing leagues and it is all set to entertain its fans with amazing teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich. Both teams are very powerful and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. Now fans must be very cautious about knowing about the match details. Here we have more information about the WBN vs BAY match and we will share it with you in this article.

The Bundesliga match between Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich will be played at Weserstadion. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

Match Details

Team: Werder Bremen (WBN) vs Bayern Munich (BAY)

League: Bundesliga

Date: 19th August 2023

Day: Saturday

Time:12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Weserstadion

Werder Bremen (WBN) Possible Playing 11:1.Michael Zetterer, 2. Mitchell Weiser, 3. Niklas Stark, 4. Amos Pieper, 5. Anthony Jung, 6. Naby Keita, 7. Ilia Gruev, 8. Christian Gross, 9. Jens Stage, 10. Niclas Fullkrug, 11. Marvin Ducksch

Bayern Munich (BAY) Possible Playing 11:1.Sven Ulreich, 2. Benjamin Pavard, 3. Alphonso Davies, 4. Dayot Upamecano, 5. Matthijs de Ligt, 6. Joshua Kimmich, 7. Jamal Musiala, 8. Leroy Sane, 9. Konrad Laimer, 10. Serge Gnabry, 11. Mathys Tel

Match Prediction

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and hardworking. They are ready to give their best to win the match. This match is going to be played at Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich on 19th August 2023 from 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at Weserstadion. Now fans must be very curious to know about the recent match result then Bayern Munich has had very good form in recent matches and it has more chance of winning the match.