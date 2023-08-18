APU vs SPC Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Alleppey United vs Saipem Calicut Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Here we are sharing a piece of big and exciting news for those who love to watch a cricket match. One of the best and most popular Kuwait Kerala PL T20 leagues is coming back with its two outstanding teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between Alleppey United vs Saipem Calicut. Both teams are very famus among people. Now fans have been searching about the match details as they are super keen to know the match details. Here we have more information about the APU vs SPC match and we will share it with you in this article.

Kuwait Kerala PL T20 is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match will be very interesting and enjoyable. Fans are super excited about this match as they want to support their favourite team. Both teams’ players are also ready to defeat each other in the match. Alleppey United will lock horns against Saipem Calicut in Kuwait Kerala PL T20 at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Fans are curious to know about the match details like a team, date, day, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Alleppey United (APU) vs Saipem Calicut (SPC)

Date: 18th August 2023

Day: Friday

Time:10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

League: Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Alleppey United (APU) Possible Playing 11:1.Kalakattu Thomas-Jacob Panicker(WK), 2. Govindan Nair-Saji Balakrishnan, 3. Anwar Abdul Rahim(WK), 4. Mathew Shafi, 5. Amalkrishnan Unnikrishnan Sreeja, 6. Ashif-Kizhu Valiparambil Saidhalavi, 7. Joshy Joseph Chackukalam, 8. Jayakrishnan Venugopal Vasudevan, 9. Sojus Sebastian-Lykulam Varghese, 10. Vijayan Modiyil Nanoo(C), 11. Jolly Joseph

Saipem Calicut (SPC) Possible Playing 11: 1. Stanley Cherian, 2. Unnimohan Mohandas(WK), 3. Shiraz Khan Shereef(C), 4. Sajid Anjillath, 5. Mohammad Shafeeq, 6. Naveej Puthenpurayil(WK), 7. Abdul Salam, 8. Mohammed Armaan Ilyas, 9. Razeen Muhammed, 10. Muhammed Saaadh, 11. Praboshlal Koroth

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are ready to face each other as they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. This match is going to be played between Alleppey United vs Saipem Calicut on 18th August 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the recent match result then the APU team won 0 matches and lost 3 matches and the the SPC team won 3 matches and lost 1 match. The SPC team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.