West Bengal Civil Services Admit Card 2020 (Out) at wbpsc.gov.in Download Hall Ticket :- West Bengal Public Service Commission has released an official notification regarding the release date of the Admit Card for the West Bengal Civil services examination 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check the schedule online at the website i.e. wbpsc.gov.in.

WBCS 2020 Admit Card

According to the notification, the West Bengal Civil services preliminary examination will be conducted on 09 February 2020 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 2:30 P.M at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal tentatively. The admit card for which will be available from today, January 27 to February 1, 2020. Candidates can download the admit card only from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC Preliminary Examination will consist of only one paper on “General Studies”. There will be 200 objective type multiple choice questions carrying 200 marks. The duration of the will be two and half hours. The standard of the paper will be of the level of knowledge as expected of a graduate of any faculty of a recognized University.

How to download the WBCS Admit Card 2020?

Go to the official website link given below

Enter your enrollment number or first name with date of birth.

After downloading the WBCS admit card, check all the details given in the admit card

Take a print out of the admit card for future reference

Candidates should carry their WBCS Civil Service Admit Card along with and a valid photo Id proof like PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Voter’s Card/Bank Passbook for verification process at the examination centre.

For more updates regarding the admit card, candidates are advised to visit the official website.