What Does Your Internet Service Provider Know About You?

Whenever you connect to the internet, you do so through your Internet Service Provider (ISP). Your ISP is responsible for connecting your device to servers on the internet since your ISP acts as the tunnel between you and the rest of the internet. Since they are in the tunnel, they can see precisely what goes through that tunnel. This lets them track your browsing history, online activities, and IP address. This can compromise your privacy if you’re not careful, as it can enable them to track your personal data. As we explore this guide in detail, we’ll go over the exact data that your ISP collects on you, why they collect this data, and what steps you can take to protect your privacy and ensure that ISPs aren’t able to track your data quickly. So, if you’re ready, let’s begin.

What Exactly Does My ISP Know About Me?

Here are the main things that your ISP can know about you:

1) The Websites You Visit

Even if you’re visiting a website that uses a safer HTTPS protocol, a secure alternative to the HTTP protocol, your ISP can still see the websites you’re visiting. Although pages that use HTTPS encrypt your data and make it difficult to decipher for third parties, your ISP can still check and monitor your website requests to the Domain Name System. It reveals which websites you’re trying to access. If you visit pages that don’t use HTTPS, it’s easier for them to see which websites you’ve visited.

2) The Information You’re Providing

ISPs can even see what details you’re entering on a website. It is especially the case if you’re accessing a website that’s not HTTPS secured or you’re not using other security measures, like a VPN, for example. If you’re entering personal details or sharing your thoughts under a specific post, your ISP would be able to track everything.

3) Emails & Data Usage

Your ISP can monitor the amount of data you’re using and the amount of data you download and upload. If you’re using an email service that your ISP has provided, then your ISP can also track the content of the email. If you’re using an encrypted email service, they’ll only be able to see the metadata, including the time and duration of your online activities.

Why Do Internet Service Providers Track My Data?

There are various reasons why your ISP tracks your data. Here are the major ones:

1) Advertising

Access to our data allows advertisers to deliver targeted ad campaigns that would gravitate us toward purchasing a product and increasing their ROI. Since ISPs often have access to the data they need, they often form partnerships with them. Many jurisdictions in the US legally allow ISPs to sell data to advertisers so that they can deliver targeted ads to users.

2) Censorship

Various countries impose strict censorship, like China, Russia, and Iran, either because the content on the internet does not align with the government’s ideology or because it goes against their religious beliefs. They make a blacklist of pages and then require the ISPs to block them. They block the IP addresses of the websites for specific regions.

3) Security

ISPs sometimes monitor network traffic to detect and prevent malicious activities like Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, malware, or phishing attacks. It is necessary to protect their infrastructure and their customers.

4) Legal Requirements

ISPs often have to comply with regulatory and legal requirements, including tracking and storing data for a specific period. It is done to aid law enforcement and tackle issues such as copyright infringement, cybersecurity, and other illegal activities.

Why Is It An Issue If ISPs Track My Data?

ISPs tracking your data raises several privacy concerns. Some ISPs can build a profile of your online activities, the websites you visit, and the content you consume. This data can reveal a lot about your interests and confidential data, and many people don’t like their data being used and collected without their explicit consent as they feel it is an invasion of privacy.

ISPs can also sometimes prove to be a threat to data security since the data that is collected by ISPs can be vulnerable to unauthorized access, and this can pose serious issues like financial fraud, identity theft, and other security risks. In other cases, governments, other entities, and third parties can urge ISPs to track user data, which can lead to surveillance and make users feel as if their right to privacy is being infringed upon. ISPs can also sell and share your data with third parties and advertisers to deliver targeted ads to the user. Users may feel like their privacy is compromised to make a profit.

What Can I Do To Prevent ISPs From Tracking My Online Activities?

There are various steps that you can implement to hide your browsing history from ISP and ensure that privacy and security remain intact and that your online activities remain hidden. Such as a VPN (Virtual Private Network) masks your IP address and encrypts your internet traffic, routing it through a secure and encrypted VPN tunnel. Once you’ve connected to the VPN, your ISP will not be able to see or track your online activities and browsing history. Using a VPN is the quickest and most effective solution to prevent ISPs and other third parties from collecting and tracking your confidential data since all of the data gets encrypted.

2) Use A Proxy Server

Using a proxy server will enable you to keep your browsing history hidden from your ISP. Proxy servers act as an intermediary between your device and the websites that you want to visit. The proxy server hides your IP address and masks your online activities, and as a bonus, proxy servers can help speed up your browsing experience, offering you a seamless experience. Whenever you think of opting for a proxy server, ensure you go for a paid server, as they’re more reliable. Do some research before deciding to choose the correct proxy server for you.

3) Use The Tor Browser

The Tor Browser has been specifically designed to protect your privacy and security on the internet. Tor stands for the Onion Router and is a volunteer-run server network that keeps internet traffic anonymous by routing it through a series of encrypted connections. The Tor browser is used to keep your identity anonymous, encrypt your data, and provide high anonymity and privacy. By using the Tor Browser, your ISP would not be able to track your online activities or which websites you’re visiting. However, the Tor browser might work slower than regular web browsers due to the complexity of routing through the Tor network.

Wrapping Up

Users are concerned about their data privacy and security, especially in an age where most of our personal and confidential data can be found online. The last thing users want is for ISPs and other third parties to track their data and then sell it to advertisers so that they can make a profit. Sometimes, ISPs are compelled to track and collect your data due to legal requirements. In any case, you should have adequate measures in place to prevent ISPs from monitoring your online activities. Your privacy always comes first.