What Happened to Athena Brownfield? Missing Four-year-old Athena Brownfield’s Caretaker is Arrested

Recently the news has come on the internet that currently, a 4-year-old girl is missing after disappearing earlier this week. The 4-year-old identified as Athena Brownfield is from Cyrill, Oklahoma. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking news. As soon as this news viral uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Currently, many people are very curious to know about Athena Brownfield and what happened to her. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

As we already mentioned that Athena Brownfield is missing since 10 January and currently authorities have been appealing for the public's help in the inquiry. As per the OHP Trooper Eric Foster is missing on Tuesday. Now The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Highway Patrol have sent out the infrared plane, ships, four-wheelers and men on the ground to explore the community. Foster informed a press meeting that we are in the air in helicopters with infrared on the ground on Wednesday.

What Happened to Athena Brownfield?

According to the report, 4 years old girl Athena Brownfield is searching by police in Caddo County. Police say that a little girl was last seen at her home near Nebraska Avenue and 3rd Street in Cyril. The missing girl investigation was started on 10th January 2023 at around 2 pm. When a postal carrier reported discovering Athena who is 4 years old. Currently, many people are very curious to know about Athena Brownfield and her family but there is not much information available on the internet. So if we will get any information about the girl and her family then we will update you soon.

As far as we know, Officers have been asking that anyone with a place or business in Cyril that has a footage doorbell camera come to the Family Life Church and notify law enforcement. According to the family member, she is extremely shy. The exact date she went disappeared is not known yet. Currently, search services was provided by dogs from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Still, the investigation has been going on the incident if we will get any information about the news then we will update you soon.