Who is Demario Davis? South Carolina Veteran Takes Down Knife-Wielding Man Explained!

Officers in South Carolina state a guy armed with a knife has been taken down inside a Walmart by consumers in the shop. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, this incident took place on 11 January 2023, Thursday inside the Walmart on Two Notch Road in Columbia. Deputies were called to a local Walmart on Wednesday due to a male reportedly endangering consumers inside the shop while holding a pocketknife. This incident has been captured by the camera and since the news has come on the internet it went viral on many networking sites and many people are stunned by this incident. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Who is Demario Davis?

One shopper, veteran Demario Devis was caught in a video, hitting the guy on his head, forcing him to drop the knife after that man drop a knife and another customer took it. Demario Devis a veteran of the army who had been shopping there, recorded the incident on film. As per Davis, he was one of the parties that helped in bringing down the armed man. Davis’s video catches the man being struck down by other customers and made to put down the knife. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, until the police reached there, the group was able to hold the man down. Davis stated, "My first intuition was to balance the problem,". "I strolled over and waited until I had a chance to get him." Sources asserted that following the event, the person in issue was moved to a hospital for evaluation. Currently, the investigation is ongoing and no charges were brought in the matter yet.