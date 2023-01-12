ROM vs GEN Dream11 Prediction Live Score Lineup Coppa Italia Roma vs Genoa Scorecard

Are you excited about the upcoming match of Coppa Italia? The league is well known for organizing some of brilliant matches in the last few days and once again, they league is all set to introduce another match. According to the schedule, team AS Roma (ROM) and team Genoa (GEN) will face off against each other on the football ground. Many fans are waiting to watch this match tonight because of their amazing gameplay in their latest match and now, they are going to play another match tonight. Here are lots of things to appear in the upcoming match and we are going to share the details of the match.

Through this article, we will share some latest updates like time, date, venue, lineups, and prediction of the match. Along with this, the reports tells that the weather will be clean and there is no chance of rain during the match. If you want to know about some brilliant players of the match so, Rui Patricio, Chris Smalling, Nicolo Zaniolo, Mattia Bani, Albert Gudmundsson, and Josep Martinez will be the excellent players of the match and you can select them in your Dream11 team. Keep reading this article to get more details here.

ROM vs GEN Match Details

Team Names:- AS Roma (ROM) vs Genoa (GEN)

League:- Coppa Italia

Venue:- Stadio Olimpico

Date:- Friday, January 13th, 2023

Time:- 01:30 PM – 08:00 PM GMT

ROM vs GEN Squad Players

AS Roma (ROM):- Luigi Cherubini, Andrea Belotti, Claudio Cassano, Mile Svilar, Marash Kumbulla, Georginio Wijnaldum, Giacomo Faticanti, Matias Vina, Filippo Missori, Ebrima Darboe, Pietro Boer, Edoardo Bove, William Bianda, Ante Coric, Benjamin Tahirovic, Cristian Volpato, Mady Camara, Ola Solbakken, Nemanja Matic, Nicolo Zaniolo, Nicola Zalewski, Tammy Abraham, Paulo Dybala, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Bryan Cristante, Chris Smalling, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Jordan Majchrzak, Stephan El Shaarawy, Rui Patricio, Eldor Shomurodov, Rick Karsdorp, and Leonardo Spinazzola.

Genoa (GEN):- Josep Martinez, Milan Badelj, Manolo Portanova, Marko Pajac, George Puscas, Domenico Criscito, Alessandro Vogliacco, Kevin Strootman, Pablo Galdames, Alan Matturro, Brayan Boci, Kelvin Yeboah, Abdoulaye Toure, Lennart Czyborra, Giuseppe Agostino, Mattia Bani, Stefano Sabelli, Silvan Hefti, Radu Matei Dragusin, Albert Gudmundsson, Morten Frendrup, Caleb Ekuban, Massimo Coda, Guven Yalcin, Adrian Semper, Mattia Aramu, Luca LipanI, Stefan Ilsanker, Filip Jagiello, Rok Vodisek, and Stefano Sturaro.

ROM vs GEN Lineups Player

AS Roma (ROM):- Rui Patricio, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Nicolo Zaniolo, Nicola Zalewski, Tammy Abraham, and Paulo Dybala.

Genoa (GEN):- Josep Martinez, Mattia Bani, Stefano Sabelli, Silvan Hefti, Radu Matei Dragusin, Milan Badelj, . Manolo Portanova, Albert Gudmundsson, Morten Frendrup, Caleb Ekuban, and Massimo Coda.

ROM vs GEN Who Will Win?

Both teams have played lots of matches before and now, they are going to face each other on the football ground. It will be interesting to watch this match because of their previous performance in their last matches. As we can see the team AS Roma has won 3 matches out of the last five matches. Another side, team Genoa also won 3 matches out of the last five matches. As per their performance, team Genoa has better chances to win tonight against REN.