CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

What Happened to Christian Kirk? Christian Kirk to Miss Time With Core Muscle Injury

5 mins ago
Add Comment
by Ricky Maurya

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk has been ruled out for the Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals after sustaining a possible groin injury. The injury occurred on the Jaguars’ first offensive play of the game when quarterback Trevor Lawrence attempted a deep pass to Kirk. The wide receiver was able to recover the ball but sustained an apparent injury. The Jaguars could be without one of their key offensive players on Monday night. What is the status of Christian Kirk’s injury, and how is it expected to play out? Stay up to date with the latest Christian Kirk Injury Update from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

What Happened to Christian Kirk

Christian Kirk is an NFL wide receiver currently playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is a Texas A&M product who made a name for himself during his college football playing days, drawing the attention of NFL teams. Kirk’s impressive performance led to the Arizona Cardinals’ selection of him in the 2nd round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Christian Kirk is a wide receiver who plays both receiver and special teams. He is known for his quickness, agility, and dependable hands. Christian Kirk has been a great asset to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense since he joined the team. His ability to extend the field and make critical catches has made him a great target for the quarterback and has been a vital part of the Jacksonville Jaguars passing game.

What Happened to Christian Kirk?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk suffered a groin injury in the first quarter of the Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury occurred after Krik caught a 26-yard pass on the Jaguars’ opening offensive play of the contest. After the play, Krik showed some discomfort in his groin and was attended to by the team’s trainers. Kirk limped to the locker room after being helped by two trainers. The severity of Krik’s injury is unknown at this time. Christian Kirk entered Monday Night Football as the Jaguar’s top receiver. He led the team in targets and yards, and was second in receptions, behind only Evan Engram.

Krik’s injury added to the jaguar’s injury worries early in the first half. On top of Krik, the team’s starting nickel corner (Tre Herndon) exited the game early in the second quarter after only being on the field for two plays. The second play saw Herndon tackle the ball on second down and immediately leave the field. After being checked by the team’s medical staff, Herndon went into the Jaguar’s blue medical tent to undergo concussion protocol and then returned to the dressing room. Herndon’s departure opened the door for second-year CB Gregory Junior to step into the starting lineup, as second-year slot corner (Montaric Brown) was inactive.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

max fuel male enhancement gummies herbal remedies to help erectile dysfunction zingara rx male enhancement how to use a hydromax x30 male enhancement pump what can help my sex drive does ashwaganda help with sex drive when you lose weight does your face get smaller why does drinking more water help you lose weight lose weight exercise bike lose weight no calorie counting how much weight did graham elliot lose what to drink to lose weight and belly fat adios diet pills boots weight loss pills to curb appetite keto macros to lose weight most popular diet pills in the philippines blood pressure medication and impotence ptsd off label blood pressure veterens medication high blood pressure pills on recall high blood pressure medication and dry skin blood pressure medications ending in pril ssri and blood pressure medication best natural blood pressure pills high blood pressure medication and coughing high blood pressure plus cholesterol medication are statins blood pressure medication high blood pressure medication list and side effects high blood pressure caused by cold medication drug that cause high blood pressure what are the names of some blood pressure medication can you take abortion pill with high blood pressure common blood pressure medication for elderly shark tank cbd gummies for alcohol pure cbd gummies with no thc arieyl hemp infused gummies is 25 mg of cbd good for anxiety cbd oil doasage anxiety best cbd softgelsfor sleep cbd thc tinctures for sleep is it safe to eat cbd gummies while pregnant