What Happened to Christian Kirk? Christian Kirk to Miss Time With Core Muscle Injury

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk has been ruled out for the Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals after sustaining a possible groin injury. The injury occurred on the Jaguars’ first offensive play of the game when quarterback Trevor Lawrence attempted a deep pass to Kirk. The wide receiver was able to recover the ball but sustained an apparent injury. The Jaguars could be without one of their key offensive players on Monday night. What is the status of Christian Kirk’s injury, and how is it expected to play out? Stay up to date with the latest Christian Kirk Injury Update from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Christian Kirk is an NFL wide receiver currently playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is a Texas A&M product who made a name for himself during his college football playing days, drawing the attention of NFL teams. Kirk’s impressive performance led to the Arizona Cardinals’ selection of him in the 2nd round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Christian Kirk is a wide receiver who plays both receiver and special teams. He is known for his quickness, agility, and dependable hands. Christian Kirk has been a great asset to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense since he joined the team. His ability to extend the field and make critical catches has made him a great target for the quarterback and has been a vital part of the Jacksonville Jaguars passing game.

What Happened to Christian Kirk?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk suffered a groin injury in the first quarter of the Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury occurred after Krik caught a 26-yard pass on the Jaguars’ opening offensive play of the contest. After the play, Krik showed some discomfort in his groin and was attended to by the team’s trainers. Kirk limped to the locker room after being helped by two trainers. The severity of Krik’s injury is unknown at this time. Christian Kirk entered Monday Night Football as the Jaguar’s top receiver. He led the team in targets and yards, and was second in receptions, behind only Evan Engram.

Krik’s injury added to the jaguar’s injury worries early in the first half. On top of Krik, the team’s starting nickel corner (Tre Herndon) exited the game early in the second quarter after only being on the field for two plays. The second play saw Herndon tackle the ball on second down and immediately leave the field. After being checked by the team’s medical staff, Herndon went into the Jaguar’s blue medical tent to undergo concussion protocol and then returned to the dressing room. Herndon’s departure opened the door for second-year CB Gregory Junior to step into the starting lineup, as second-year slot corner (Montaric Brown) was inactive.