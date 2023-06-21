Who are Marc and Sharon Hagle? Missing Titanic Sub Boss, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush

In this article, we will give you information about Marc and Sharon Hagle. People are very excited to know about Marc and Sharon Hagle. Currently, this news is at the top of social media headlines. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. Marc and Sharon Hagle decided to sue OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush after accusing him of selling the adventure knowing it was not going to happen on time, and for refusing to refund their $210,258. This news is making huge controversy. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue to this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

If you are searching who is Marc Hagle and his wife so let us tell you that Purdue University alumnus Marc Hagle and his wife, Sharon, can add “first married couple on a commercial space flight” to their list of accomplishments and bucket-list goals attained. The Hagle launched on Thursday (March 31) from Van Horn, Texas, on Blue Origin’s 20th flight of its New Shepard rocket, a reusable vehicle that launches upright from Earth and lands upright on the ground.

Who are Marc and Sharon Hagle?

Further, the Hagles were two of a six-person crew on an 11-minute flight that reached a velocity of more than three times the speed of sound and traveled 62 miles above Earth. Marc earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Purdue in 1971 and a master’s degree in business and industrial administration in 1972. He is the CEO of Tricor International LLC and one of Central Florida’s most successful real estate developers. The couple, who live in Winter Park, Florida, traveled the world to prepare for their flight. Marc’s dream of traveling into space began when he was a child watching satellite launches from his Florida home. “As a kid, you’re just amazed at what you’re watching,” he says.

Moreover, both were the first married couple to become a space tourist. Both were the Fourth Blue Origin passenger. The missing OceanGate CEO is being sued by a Florida couple who paid to visit the Titanic wreckage after claiming they were “misled” over their trip. Both decide to do underwater adventure in 2016. In 2017 both shared the first client for OceanGate, which was founded in 2009 by missing CEO Stockton Rush. This news is at the top of the social media headlines. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.