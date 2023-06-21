NOR vs DER Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire English T20 Blast

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a cricket match. Because one of the best and most well-known English T20 Blast is coming back with two amazing teams to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire. Both teams are very famous as they always give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details Here we have more information about the NOR vs DER match and we will share it with you in this article.

Currently, all the fans have been waiting for this match as they know that it is going to be super interesting. Now both team players are also ready to defeat each other in the match. Northamptonshire is set to take on Derbyshire in English T20 Blast at County Ground, Northampton, England. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Northampton, the US is cloudy and there are 50% chances of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like a team, date, day, time, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Northamptonshire (NOR) vs Derbyshire (DER)

League: English T20 Blast

Date: Wednesday

Day: 21st June 2023

Time:11:00 PM (ACTUAL) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: County Ground, Northampton, England

Northamptonshire (NOR) Possible Playing 11:1.Emilio Gay, 2. Ricardo Vasconcelos(WK), 3. David Willey(C), 4. Saif Zaib, 5. Chris Lynn, 6. Lewis McManus(WK), 7. Justin Broad, 8. Tom Taylor, 9. Freddie Heldreich, 10. Andrew Tye, 11. Ben Sanderson

Derbyshire (DER) Possible Playing 11:1.Haider Ali, 2. Luis Reece, 3. Wayne Madsen, 4. Leus du Plooy(C), 5. Brooke Guest(WK), 6. Harry Came, 7. Matt McKiernan, 8. Zak Chappell, 9. Alex Thomson, 10. George Scrimshaw, 11. Zaman-Khan

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give tough completion to each other. This match is going to be played between Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire on 21st June 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at County Ground, Northampton, England. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the recent match result then the DER team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches and on the other hand, the NOR team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches. The NOR team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.