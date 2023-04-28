PBKS vs LKN Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team Lineup Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Hello friends, here we are going to share amazing news for those who love to watch a cricket match. One of the best leagues TATA IPL is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants. Both teams are very amazing and outstanding as they always give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans have been waiting for the match as they are ready to support their favourite team. Here we have more information about the PBKS vs LKN match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that TATA IPL is all set for the match. Now all the players are also ready to give tough competition to the opposite team. This match is going to be very enjoyable and entertaining. Punjab Kings is set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in TATA IPL is going to be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Punjab. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Mohali, IN is cloudy and there is a 2 % chance of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans must be very curious to know about the match details like team, date, day, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details

Match Details

Team: Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LKN)

League: TATA IPL

Day: Friday

Date: 28th April 2023

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Punjab.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Prabhsimran Singh(WK), 2. Atharva Taide, 3. Matthew Short, 4. Liam Livingstone, 5. Sam Curran(C), 6. Jitesh Sharma(WK), 7. Harpreet Singh, 8. Shahrukh Khan, 9. Harpreet Brar, 10. Rahul Chahar, 11. Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) Possible Playing 11:1.Lokesh Rahul(C), 2. Kyle Mayers, 3. Deepak Hooda, 4. Marcus Stoinis, 5. Krunal Pandya, 6. Nicholas Pooran(WK), 7. Ayush Badoni, 8. Avesh Khan, 9. Naveen-ul-Haq, 10. Amit Mishra, 11. Ravi Bishnoi

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and talented players. This match is going to be played between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants on 28th April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Punjab. The PBKS team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches and on the other hand, the LKN team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches. The LKN team has more chances to win the match against PBKS. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.