Who Is Amir Khan? Meet Rashid Khan Brother? Siblings And Parents Wiki-Bio

Once, again Rashid Khan is on the headline of social media. He is a very famous Afghan cricketer. This time, his news is going viral on the internet. People have very eager to know about his brother’s information. People want to know who is Amir Khan. As per reports, Amir Khan is the brother of Rashid Khan. His brother, Amir Khan news is circulating on the internet. People have many quarries regarding this news. Social media is a platform where you can find all recent news. If you are also curious to know about his parent’s and siblings’ information so continue with this page till the end. Let’s read in detail.

As per reports, a few days ago Rashid Khan’s brother Amir Khan’s bowling went viral on social media platforms. Now, Rashid Khan’s fans want to know where his is brother now. Recently, Rashid Khan is playing in the IPL playoffs. If we talk about Rashid Khan, he is a well-known Afghan international cricketer. He is also a captain of the Afghanistan national team in T20I format. His full name is Rashid Khan Arman. He was born on September 20, 2023. Currently, he is 24 years old. He also plays for Gujrat Titans in the IPL. He is also the first Afghani cricketer who played Test Match against India in 2018.

Who Is Amir Khan?

Further, Rashid Khan is a right-arm leg spin bowler. He gained his career success at just small age. He has a massive fan following. Now. let’s talk about his brother Amir Khan who recently made headlines on the internet. Rashid Khan’s fans are searching in huge quantities for his brother Amir Khan. As per reports, a few days ago a reel went viral on social media of Amir Khan’s bowling. Now, people are searching for where is he now. He made headlines on social media platforms through his bowling. His bowling skills are very amazing. He is the elder brother of Rashid Khan.

According to the sources, he shared his bowling video first on Instagram where he got over 14k like and thousands of views. His popularity increased after his bowling video went viral on the social media platform. But, there is no information available about Amir Khan on any website. If we talk about his siblings and parents so he has ten siblings in which four sisters and six brothers. But, there is no information is shared by the cricketer about his sibling’s name, it is private. Rashid Khan both mother and father is no more. The biggest role in his success was that of his parents. Unfortunately, there is no information is shared by the cricketer about his parents.