Who Is Dr A R Jamali? Dr Seemin Jamali Former JPMC Chief Passed Away, Kids and Family

In this article, we are going to share information about Dr. Seemi Jamali’s husband. Her husband’s name is Dr. AR Jamali. Recently, Dr. AR Jamali is on the top of the social media headlines. People have very eager to know about Dr. Seemi’s husband. This news is going viral on the internet and getting much attention. People are searching for Dr. Jeemi’s husband’s news in huge quantities. She is known as Bullet and Irony Lady. Now, her husband’s news is grabbing the attention of the people. People also want to know about Dr. Seemi Jamali’s family and about her kid’s information. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page until the end and read the full article.

Currently, the irony and bullet lady Dr. Seemi’s husband’s name is on every social media platform. He is going one of the most searched person on the social media platform. Let’s discuss it briefly. As per reports, Dr. AR Jamali is the husband of Seemi Jamali. His news is made headlines on the internet. Further, Seemi Jamali was known as an iron and bullet lady. She was born on August 19, 1961. She was a Pakistani medical doctor. She was also a former executive director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Who Is Dr A R Jamali?

As per reports, the bullet lady Seemi Jamali is no more between us. She passed away on May 27, 2023, at the age of 61. She last breathed at the Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi, Pakistan. She was from Pakistan. Also, she was in the women achievements Awards. She also got the award in 2022 for her lifetime service in Pakistan Army. She was a member of the SPSC. She was married to Dr. AR Jamali. There is no more information available about his, married life. She never shared her personal life information.

Further, the relationship was very good for both the couple. Their bond was very strong. Both couples were doing great in their life. Dr. AR Jamali is a very famous surgeon in Karachi, Pakistan. He is in this field for the past 17 years. He has huge experience as a surgeon. He is an MMBS ortho doctor. He has knowledge of Bone Fracture, Arthritis Management, Lower back pain, and ligament tear. Even though he was COVID-19 positive therefore he came into the eye of the media. He has two sons named Baber Jamali and Omar Jamali. Further, there is no more information is available about his children. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.