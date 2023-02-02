Who Is Nathaniel Dixon? Dangerous Suspect Who Shot and Killed Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that 24-year-old police Selma officer has been killed by Nathaniel Dixon in the line of duty. This tragic incident happened on Tuesday, 31 January 2023. A 24-year-old man has been identified as Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Recently this news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. Many people are very shocked by this incident and this news left many questions in people’s minds. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr who was shot and dead by a dangerous suspect. Officer Gonzalo Carrasco of the Selma Police Department was on patrol in the 2600 block of Pine Street on Tuesday at around 11:45 when a native coiled him down. She told him that a questionable guy was on her property. Officer Carrasco attempted to speak with the person, later identified as Nathaniel Dixon, following getting out of his patrol automobile. Dixon shoot many shots as Carrasco drew near, hitting Officer Carrasco. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Who Is Nathaniel Dixon?

Dixon fled the location while still armed with his pistol. A resident Called 911 and alleged that an officer had been shot. The victim got medical attention from Selma Police officers, Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies, Cal Fire firefighters and Selma EMS. Selma police officer was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center. He underwent surgery in the operating room but where he can not revive and be pronounced dead. Many law administration staff reached the location and began looking for the gunman, who was stated to have a tattoo on his face. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, a deputy located the shooter near Fig and Sequoia around 12:10 and took him into custody. A short where Dixon was arrested, the gun was finally discovered. The suspect has been identified as Nathaniel Dixon and who was a resident, of Selma. Nathaniel Dixon is 23 years old. He was booked by homicide detectives into Fresno County Jail. He killed an officer. Currently, the investigation is ongoing of the incident.