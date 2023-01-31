ARO vs BEN Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello friends, so are very excited about the football match as one of the best Portuguese leagues is coming back once more time with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Arouca vs Benfica. It is a highly expected match as all the lovers of football matches have been waiting for this match. Both team players are ready to give tough competition to each other in the match. Currently, all the fans are searching for the match details. Here we have more information about the match and will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

As we already mentioned that a very famous League is all set for the match. Here all the players are ready to give their best in the match as they don’t want to lose any chance to win the match trophy. Both teams are very famous among us and it will be more interesting to see which team will win the match. All the fans are very excited about the football match. The Portuguese League match between Arouca vs Benfica will be played on Wednesday at Estádio Municipal de Arouca. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match.

Match Details

Team: Arouca (ARO) vs Benfica (BEN)

League: Portuguese League

Date: 1st February 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 02:45 AM (IST) – 09:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Arouca

Arouca (ARO) Possible Playing 11:1.Ignacio De Arruabarrena, 2. Tiago Esgaio, 3. Joao Basso, 4. Mateus Quaresma, 5. Nino Galovic, 6. Arsenio Martins, 7. Alan Ruiz, 8. Ismaila Soro, 9. Morlaye Sylla, 10. Oday Dabbagh, 11. Antony Alves Santos

Benfica (BEN) Possible Playing 11: 1. Odysseas Vlachodimos, 2. Alejandro Grimaldo, 3. Nicolas Otamendi, 4. Alexander Bah, 5. Antonio Silva, 6. Fredrik Aursnes, 7. Florentino Luis, 8. Joao Mario, 9. Enzo Fernandez, 10. Petar Musa, 11. Goncalo Ramos

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams' players are among people. Both teams are very ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Arouca vs Benfica on 1st February 2023 from 02:45 AM (IST) – 09:15 PM (GMT) at Estádio Municipal de Arouca. Currently, all the people are very curious to know about the match result. So the BEN team has more chance to win the match against ARO. This is the game and the game can be changed at the last moment.