Who Is Payton and Roth? 2 Cheerleaders Were Shot in a Texas Supermarket Parking

Here we are going to share sad news. A man was shot and injured two cheerleaders named Payton and Roth in a Texas supermarket car park after one of them said he mistakenly got into their car, thinking it was his car. The latest in a string of shootings in the US was obviously started by someone showing up. wrong place. A “role model” cheerleader who was born with only one lung had part of her spleen removed after being shot in another clear case of misfire in the US. This news is now viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels.

This news is gaining too much attention from the people. All People want to know full information about this case. The public is very curious to know all information about this case. People share their reactions to this case on social media platforms. The public shows their sympathies to their families. ‘Role model’ cheerleaders Peyton and Roth were shot after accidentally getting into the wrong car. The Elgin, Texas, shooting happened early Tuesday. In a parking lot where members of the Woodlands Elite Cheer Company pick up their carpools, according to team owner Lynn Shearer.

Who Is Payton and Roth?

Heather Roth, one of four team members in the parking lot after practice, declared she got out of a friend’s car and got into a vehicle she believed to be her own, but reportedly had a stranger in the passenger seat. She claimed that when she saw the man coming, she allegedly got scared and jumped back into her friend’s car. She argued that as she attempted to apologize from the window of her friend’s car, the man threw up his hands, pulled out a revolver, and began shooting.

Police said Roth had suffered a bullet injury and was treated at the scene. His teammate Peyton Washington, 18, was shot in the leg and back. “Payton opens the door, and she starts throwing up blood,” Roth said. Washington was taken to the hospital in critical condition. As per reports, doctors had to remove part of Washington’s spleen. We will update you when we find all the information about this case. This news is very horrible when people listen to this news they was scared. We will update you once we have the information from the correct source. For further information stay tuned with us.