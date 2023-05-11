Who Is Reed Messer? Former Delaware Teacher Charged With Child $exual Abuse

Today, we are sharing another piece of news about child abuse by a school teacher. Nowadays, this type of news becomes common. Another news is found about an ex-delaware teacher who was charged with 20 counts of rape. This news is going viral on social media platforms and getting a lot of attention on the web. Sometimes, this type of school teacher news broke parent’s hearts because nowadays students are not safe even in school. A teacher was arrested for sexually abusing students. Parents are very angry and want strict action against teachers. If you want to complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, a 42-year-old school teacher Reed Messer was taken into custody. The woman is from Wilmington, Delaware. The Reed Messer was found by police at her Greenville home in South Carolina. Reed left the former middle school nine years ago. She was taken into custody for 22 charges of rape of a student. As per reports, on May 8 she was deported to Delaware. Currently, she is being held at Delaware’s woman’s prison. She was a teacher at Stanton Middle School and left the School nine years ago.

Who Is Reed Messer?

According to the sources, the police department gets information from the Division of family services for the accused in December 2022, about a middle school teacher has made a sexual relationship with a student nearly ages ago. This sexual relationship was started in 2014 and the relationship lasted for 2 months. As per CBS reports, the sexual relationship began in October 2014. Further, the South Carolina authorities received an arrest warrant against Reed Messer on April 26. Currently, she has been taken into custody. If we talk about what type of charges are on it so she is facing various charges like 10 counts of third-degree rap, 2 counts of sexual abuse of a child, and 10 fourth-degree rape.

Moreover, because the case is too sensitive therefore there are no more information has been revealed about Messer added by authorities. As per reports, she left the Red Clay Consolidated School District in November 2014 and joined a South Carolina charter school. Further, for special education in July 2015, she got her first certification as a teacher in South Carolina. The investigation is ongoing and police also said if anyone knows the victim of child abuse so contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453. If we get any other information regarding this case we will update on the same site.