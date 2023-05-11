Who Was Dr Lionel Meadows? Eminent Georgia Physician Dies in Plane Crash

Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. It has been confirmed that the northeast Georgia physician who died in the Tennessee plane crash was Dr. Lionel Meadows. He died on Sunday when the single-engine Cessna 182 crashed in the Polk County woods near the Tennessee and Georgia borders. It is being told that this painful accident happened when the doctor was traveling alone to meet his family. The official reason behind the accident was not released till the time of writing this article.

Dr. Lionel Meadows was flying a charter owned by the Georgia Company of Aspiring Flyers, LLC, of ​​Clarksville. The research found that the small plane had taken off from South Bend, Indiana at 3:59 p.m. on Sunday. It was headed to the Jackson County Airport in Jefferson, but it never arrived. Dr. Lionel Meadows graduated from Emory University in 1990. Four years later he graduated from the Medical College of Georgia, and in 1998, he graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The Macon, Georgia resident was double-certified by both the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. According to Meadows Surgical Arts, he was best known for his breast augmentation, abdominoplasty, and Hetter Peel procedures.

Who Was Dr Lionel Meadows?

As well as being an active surgeon and medical director at Meadows Surgical Arts, he was also involved in academia. He was an annual speaker at the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. He also supervised the students of the Philadelphia College of Medicine. He and his wife, Catherine Meadows, founded the Surgical Hope Foundation. A non-profit organization that helps meet medical needs where there is not enough financial coverage. Dr. Lionel and his wife are the parents of two children, Aspen and Liesel. Meadows Surgical Arts revealed that when he was not at the office, Lionel enjoyed golfing, flying, and playing the guitar. An announcement on Meadows Surgical Arts’ Facebook page confirmed Dr. Lionel Meadows’ passing.

They wrote, "Dr. Meadows was a beloved friend, mentor, and inspiration to many of us. He was a brilliant surgeon and doctor who touched the lives of so many with his kindness and passion for delivering exceptional patient care. Dr. Meadows was known for praying with each of his patients before surgery."