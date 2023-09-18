Who is Rhian Sugden? Russell Brand’s Ex-Girlfriend Rhian Sugden Says “He Treated

Rhian Sugden, a 37-year-old former glamour Model and ex-partner of Russell Brand, has opened up about his alleged involvement in a series of rapes, sexual assaults, and emotional exploitation of multiple women. Despite claiming to have had no negative interactions with Brand, Sugden revealed that he had joined the No More Page 3 campaign in 2014 as a result of not being able to meet other Page 3 girls. Let’s continue to read this whole article for not to miss a single piece of information related to their controversial relationship.

Glamour model Rhian Sugden had a short-lived relationship with Russell Brand and recently opened up about what it was like to date the actor and comedian. According to her Twitter bio, she is a "lingerie model named Ian with an R" and the founder of "What She Said" a "naughty and outrageous greeting card company". According to What She Said's website, "I'm a part-time doodler and I love nothing more than sitting down with my two furry friends, Roger & Barry, and making mildly offensive designs."

She posted on X, which used to be called Twitter. She said that a few months ago, reporters from Dispatches showed up at her parents' house asking for info on Russell Brand, whom she had dated briefly when she was younger. She said he was always nice to her and treated her well. "He tried to hook up with other Page 3 girls and got rejected, then he went full circle and got involved in a 'No More Page 3' campaign to shut us down. I can't comment on the accusations against him, I don't know anything about him other than his hair smelled bad and he wasn't the one who got away."