Who is Rikkie Valerie Kollé? First Transgender Model to Win Miss Universe Netherlands 2023

Rikkie Valerie Kolle became the first transgender model to win Miss Universe Netherlands 2023. She is a transgender model who made history after winning Miss Universe Netherlands 2023.

Further, she was also a topic of criticism on the internet, where she was called a male by internet users. She is 26 years old transgender model. She received 2023 the Miss Universe title on July 8, 2023. She was born on August 15, 1992. She grew up in Amsterdam. She kept her identity private when she was young. She is very crazy about fashion and modeling. She chooses her life to live freely. She made history after winning the Miss Universe title in 2023. Following her victory as Miss Netherlands 2023, she is now the first transgender woman to win the title and the second representative at the Miss Universe pageant after Angela Ponce from Spain. Read the full article, to know more about her.

Who is Rikkie Valerie Kollé?

She has a huge fan following. She is also active on various social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. She has over 25k followers on her social media platform. She has posted almost 135 pictures on her Instagram page. Rikkie Valerie Kolle’s triumph stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of transgender individuals. She has shattered stereotypes and challenged societal norms, leaving an indelible mark on the modeling industry and beyond. Through her trailblazing achievements, Rikkie has opened doors for aspiring transgender models and reshaped the understanding of beauty and gender.

Rikkie Valerie Kolle's historic victory as the first transgender model to be elected Miss Netherlands represents a significant milestone in breaking down barriers and challenging traditional beauty standards. Her courage, resilience, and advocacy have made her a powerful symbol of transgender freedom and inclusion. By embracing her true identity and pursuing her dreams, Rikkie has inspired countless individuals and demonstrated the importance of visibility and representation. As society continues to evolve, Rikkie Valerie Kolle's legacy will continue to empower and inspire generations to come.