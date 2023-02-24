Who Is Vikas D Nagar? Shark Tank India’s New Judge for Special “Gateway, Wiki-Bio

One of the best-known TV shows, Shank Tank has been running in its second season, and the watchers of the season are getting much excited to watch something interesting and waiting to watch who will be the business enthusiast in the latest episode. But wait, before sharing about something upcoming episode, we would like to share something with our readers which is about the entry of our new shark. Yes, a new shark has been seen in the list of judges. Many watchers are trying to collect more details about him so, let’s find who is he?

Well, the upcoming episode of Shark Tank India will witness a new shark for the watchers. According to the updates, Vikas D Nahar will be the next shark who will be seen in the forthcoming episodes of the show. He is the co-founder and CEO of Happilo. Shark Tank India is all ready to air a special digital-only episode titled Gateway to Shark Tank India 2 that will provide a chance to aspiring and dedicated entrepreneurs to present their business ideas to the sharks. Watchers are trying to collect more details about him and wants to know about his business, worth and many more.

Who Is Vikas D Nagar?

According to the sources, Vikas D Nagar is the co-founder and CEO of Happilo, which is a leading player in the dry fruits and nuts segment. The popular brand, Happilo offers healthy snacking options. He belongs to a family which is completely engaged in growing pepper and coffee. If we talk about his education so, he received his Bachelor in Computer Application from Bangalore University in 2005 and began working with the Jain Group.

Maybe, it will be surprising to know that Happilo company is an industry leader with a revenue of Rs. 500 crores. Now, the founder and CEO, Vikas D Nahar will join the panel as a guest shark. An introduction video of Vikas D Nahar shares that he was being rejected 20 times before he finally made it. His speech about the struggle made everyone motivated. Now, the second season will have some well-known Sharks such as Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of Boat), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-Founder of CarDekho), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart), and Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics)”.