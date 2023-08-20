Who Was The Owner of Cheems? Viral Meme Dog Cheems Balltez Dies at 12, Obituary

Who was the owner of Cheems? Popular meme dog on Internet. Good Day, Readers. Today in this article we will share recent information coming from California, USA. On the unfortunate event of the demise of famous meme dog “cheems”, who was viral dog on the internet with his funny facial expressions. Stay around this article to uncover the truth about the owner of the dog.

Cheems, a Shiba Inu celebrated for its iconic meme presence, passed away on August 18. The beloved pup, fondly called “Balltze,” had been contending with cancer and sadly passed away while undergoing its last thoracentesis surgery. In a touching Instagram update, Cheems’ owner conveyed the heartbreaking information, disclosing that the courageous Shiba Inu peacefully passed away while sleeping.

Who Was The Owner of Cheems?

The transformation of Cheems from an ordinary Shiba Inu to an online sensation was rapid and impressive. According to the dog’s official website, a pivotal moment occurred in 2017 when a single photograph triggered the creation of his now-famous meme identity. First recognized for bearing a resemblance to cheese, the puppy’s distinctive look rapidly evolved into the foundation of his meme popularity.



“On September 4, 2017, I was casually sitting, much like any typical day, reclining against marble steps. My mom decided to take some snapshots of me and then uploaded them on the internet. A user named Josh on Instagram commented on my post: ‘I’m not sure who this guy is, but he seems like Cheese,'” recounts the website in a personal narrative. It went on to state, “This marked the beginning of my meme stardom, which eventually led to the creation of my meme persona – Cheems / Cheemsburger. One of my most recognized meme instances is in the ‘Swole Doge vs. Cheems’ meme.”



Driving the creativity behind Cheems was Kathy, a fashion designer from Kowloon, Hong Kong. She welcomed Cheems into her life when he was merely a year old, captivated by his unmistakable photogenic allure. Kathy’s deep bond with Cheems was evident in her reflections on their shared eight-year journey. During a 2020 interview with KnowYourMeme, she recounted the heartwarming story of how Cheems became an integral part of their cherished family.



As the news of Cheems’ passing resonates across the online world, it becomes clear that his impact reached well beyond the confines of being just a meme. The enduring legacy of Cheems, a cherished companion who transformed from a playful puppy to a worldwide symbol of optimism, will undoubtedly persist in bringing warmth to hearts and eliciting cherished recollections for many years ahead.