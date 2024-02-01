WHU vs BOU Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup West Ham United vs Bournemouth Premier League

We are back for those who like to watch football matches, especially those who are waiting for the next match of the Premier League. Yes, the next match of this tournament is going to be played and it will be played between West Ham United (WHU) and the other team Bournemouth (BOU). Both teams have a massive number of fans around the world who are waiting for this match. It is going to be played at 01:00 am on Friday 2 February 2024 and it will be played at London Stadium, a multi-purpose outdoor stadium located at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in the Stratford district. Let’s continue your reading to learn more about this upcoming match.

Both teams have played their best in the last matches and received good responses from the fans and people. This upcoming match is the first face-to-face match of both teams and it will be most liked by the viewers. West Ham United has played 21 matches and faced ten wins, five draws, or six losses in the last matches. The team is currently ranked in the 6th place on the points table. Bournemouth has played 20 matches and faced seven wins, four draws, or nine losses. The team is presently ranked in the 13th place on the points table. Keep reading…

WHU vs BOU (West Ham United vs Bournemouth) Match Details

Match: West Ham United vs Bournemouth (WHU vs BOU)

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Friday, 2nd February 2024

Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: London Stadium

WHU vs BOU (West Ham United vs Bournemouth) Starting 11

West Ham United (WHU) Possible Starting 11 1. Lukasz Fabianski, 2. Vladimir Coufal, 3. Kurt Zouma, 4. Emerson Palmieri, 5. Konstantinos Mavrapanos, 6. Pablo Fornals, 7. Tomas Soucek, 8. Lucas Paqueta, 9. James Ward-Prowse, 10. Edson Alvarez, 11. Jarrod Bowen