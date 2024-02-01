Sports

NSSR vs MIA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami CF Club Friendlies League

1 min ago
by Shivam Kumar

It is emerging that Club Friendlies League is back with its next football match and this news is creating a great buzz and excitement among fans. Yes, you heard right this match is going to be played between two teams: Al-Nassr (NSSR) and the opponent team Miami CF (MIA). Both teams have a massive number of fans around the world who are waiting for this match. It is fixed to begin play at 11:30 pm on Thursday 1 February 2024 at Kingdom Arena, also known as Boulevard Hall Football Stadium located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Several details remain to share related to this match, so scroll down and keep reading…

NSSR vs MIA Live Score

If we talk about the points table and previous gameplay performances of both teams then it is presently unclear and not completely available. Some sources claimed that the league began recently and both teams have played only two matches yet. Further, the last two matches of both teams were not so well and both performed bad gameplay. Both teams have given their best but didn’t receive a good response from people because their gameplay performance in the last matches was unwell. There are active and strong players in their teams who will perform their best until the end of this match which makes it more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

NSSR vs MIA (Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami CF) Match Details

Match: Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami CF (NSSR vs MIA)
Tournament: Club Friendlies League
Date: Thursday, 1st February 2024
Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Kingdom Arena

NSSR vs MIA (Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami CF) Starting 11

Al-Nassr (NSSR) Possible Starting 11 1.Nawaf Alaqidi, 2. Abdulelah Al-Amri, 3. Sultan Al-Ghanam, 4. Alex Telles, 5. Aymeric Laporte, 6. Abdullah-Al-Khaibari, 7. Anderson Talisca, 8. Marcelo Brozovic, 9. Otavio, 10. Cristiano Ronaldo, 11. Sadio Mane

Inter Miami CF (MIA) Possible Starting 11 1.Drake Callender, 2. Deandre Yedlin, 3. Noah Allen, 4. Sergey Krivtsov, 5. Tomas Aviles, 6. Sergio Busquets, 7. David Ochoa, 8. Robert Taylor, 9. Gregore Silva, 10. Lionel Messi, 11. Luis Suarez

Reportedly, this upcoming match is the 3rd football match of both teams and it is set to live broadcast on Apple TV where the fans can easily enjoy it. It is presently quite hard to tell about the team winning prediction because there are no details about the gameplay performances of both teams. No one in both teams suffering from any injury and will perform their best. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read articles on exciting news topics.

