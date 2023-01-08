Why Did Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Split Again? Reason Explained!:- Once again, two popular celebrities in Hollywood who always remains in several controversies, Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott have captured the attention of fans again today. Yes, the beautiful couple of the Hollywood industry attracted their fans once again after the news of their splits comes out in front of their fans around the world. According to the sources, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly split after less than a year after welcoming their son together. In the last year’s February, a 25-year-old American businesswoman gave birth to their second child. Along with this, the couple shares a 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Since the news of their split come out from media sources, fans are getting much excited to know about their personal life and also want to know the reason why did they split. Some close sources to Kylie and Travis said that the pair spent their Christmas and New Year apart but remain friends and also will continue their work co-parent their two young babies. The insider wrote,” Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there”.

With this, the sources also revealed in an interview that this has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again and off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents”. Well, the couple parted away first time in 2019 but they decided together to quarantine during the Covid-19 pandemic for their loving Stormi. Let us tell you that there is no confirmation that the couple has split again and the rumors behind their breakup have been going viral on social media.

Jacques Bermon Webster II who is better known by his stage name Travis Scott is a popular American rapper, record producer and songwriter. The rapper has given his best rap songs to the country and gained large popularity around the world. Another side, Kylie Jenner is an American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman. Kylie starred in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021 and is also the founder of the popular cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. We will provide all the details related to Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s relationship. There is no reason revealed that could tell the cause behind their split. Stay tuned with us to know more details.