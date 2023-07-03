KS vs AEC Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Kuwait Swedish vs Almulla Exchange CC KCC T10 Elite League

Here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch a cricket match. A very well-known and amazing KCC T10 Elite League is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Kuwait Swedish vs Almulla Exchange CC. As we all know that cricket game is very popular all over the world and people love to see cricket matches. Both teams are very famous and both team’s players are also ready to give tough competition to each other. Here we have more information about the KS vs AEC match and we will share it with you in this article.

Kuwait Swedish will take on Almulla Exchange CC in KCC T10 Elite League is going to be played at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground.

Match Details

Team: Kuwait Swedish (KS) vs Almulla Exchange CC (AEC)

League: KCC T10 Elite League

Date: 3rd July 2023

Day: Monday

Time:10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground

Kuwait Swedish (KS) Possible Playing 11:1.Basir Khan, 2. Ali Zaheer, 3. Ravija Sandaruwan(C), 4. Asanka Silva, 5. Mohammad Faysal, 6. Mohammed Faisal(WK), 7. Rubel Hossain-I, 8. Sujon Miah, 9. Ridmika Nimesh, 10. Mohamed Dilhan, 11. Mohammed Sumon

Almulla Exchange CC (AEC) Possible Playing 11:1.Rajeesh-K, 2. Naveenraj Rajendran, 3. Ansal V Nazzar, 4. Nithin Saldanha, 5. Anudeep-C, 6. Pradeep-P, 7. Shinu John, 8. Arun Raj, 9. Clinto Anto(WK), 10. Parvinder Kumar, 11. Saleesh Chandran(C)

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams' players are very famous and talented. This match is going to be played between Kuwait Swedish vs Almulla Exchange CC on 3rd July 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground. The KS team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches and on the other hand, the AEC team won 5 matches and lost 0 matches. The AEC team has more chances to win the match against KS.