WOL vs BUR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

The Premier League is going to play its next football match and it is set to be played between two teams: Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) and the team Burnley (BUR). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. Both teams contain a large number of fans who are very excited about this match. This amazing match is going to take place at Molineux Stadium and it will begin play at 01:00 am on Wednesday 6 December 2023. Many questions are coming forward such as both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and many more, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information.

The previous matches of both teams were superb and it is expected that this upcoming match will also be a banging match of this league. Wolverhampton Wanderers has faced four wins, three draws, or seven losses in the previous matches and the team is ranked in the 13th position on the points table. On the other hand, Burnley has faced two wins, one draws, or eleven losses and the team is ranked in the 19th position on the points table. Both teams are going to play their 15th match in this league and it is expected the best match of this league.

WOL vs BUR (Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley) Match Details

Match: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley (WOL vs BUR)

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Wednesday, 6th December 2023

Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Molineux Stadium

WOL vs BUR (Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley) Starting 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) Possible Starting 11 1.Jose Sa, 2. Nelson Semedo, 3. Max Kilman, 4. Tote Antonio Gomes, 5. Hugo Bueno, 6. Craig Dawson, 7. Boubacar Traore, 8. Tommy Doyle, 9. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, 10. Hwang Hee-Chan, 11. Matheus Cunha