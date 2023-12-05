CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
WOL vs BUR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

14 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

The Premier League is going to play its next football match and it is set to be played between two teams: Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) and the team Burnley (BUR). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. Both teams contain a large number of fans who are very excited about this match. This amazing match is going to take place at Molineux Stadium and it will begin play at 01:00 am on Wednesday 6 December 2023. Many questions are coming forward such as both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and many more, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information.

WOL vs BUR Live Score

The previous matches of both teams were superb and it is expected that this upcoming match will also be a banging match of this league. Wolverhampton Wanderers has faced four wins, three draws, or seven losses in the previous matches and the team is ranked in the 13th position on the points table. On the other hand, Burnley has faced two wins, one draws, or eleven losses and the team is ranked in the 19th position on the points table. Both teams are going to play their 15th match in this league and it is expected the best match of this league.

WOL vs BUR (Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley) Match Details

Match: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley (WOL vs BUR)
Tournament: Premier League
Date: Wednesday, 6th December 2023
Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)
Venue: Molineux Stadium

WOL vs BUR (Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley) Starting 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) Possible Starting 11 1.Jose Sa, 2. Nelson Semedo, 3. Max Kilman, 4. Tote Antonio Gomes, 5. Hugo Bueno, 6. Craig Dawson, 7. Boubacar Traore, 8. Tommy Doyle, 9. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, 10. Hwang Hee-Chan, 11. Matheus Cunha

Burnley (BUR) Possible Starting 11 1.James Trafford, 2. Charlie Taylor, 3. Victor da Silva, 4. Louis Beyer, 5. Dara O’Shea, 6. Johann Gudmundsson, 7. Josh Brownhill, 8. Luca Koleosho, 9. Sander Berge, 10. Jay Rodriguez, 11. Zeki Amdouni

The match will be live broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and some verified online streaming sites. It is quite difficult to predict the team’s winning prediction than Wolverhampton Wanderers has more possibility to face victory in this upcoming match against Burnley but nothing can be said too early. Presently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury and all are fine to play this match. There is no chance of rain and the weather is also clear on the match day. Fans keep cheering their favorite teams and making expectations. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to get more articles.

