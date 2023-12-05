WLK vs AJA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax Amsterdam Dutch League

Hello football lovers, it is coming forward that the Dutch League’s next football match is going to be played between the teams: RKC Waalwijk (WLK) and the opponent team Ajax Amsterdam (AJA). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play against each other and it will be a banging match of this league. This upcoming football match will begin at 12:30 am on Thursday 7 December 2023. Lots of people and fans are expressing their excitement to know more about this match. Let’s continue your reading and we have shared all the available details about this upcoming match.

Both of the teams have played well in the last matches and received a lot of love from the fans. It is reported that both teams have played a total of 13 matches and going to play their first face-to-face match in this league. RKC Waalwijk has faced four wins, one draw, or eight losses and the team is ranked in the 13th place on the points table. On the other hand, Ajax has faced five wins, three draws, or five losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 8th place on the points table. Both teams have strong and active players who will perform till the end of this match.

WLK vs AJA (RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax Amsterdam) Match Details

Match: RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax Amsterdam (WLK vs AJA)

Tournament: Dutch League

Date: Thursday, 7th December 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Johan Cruijff Arena

WLK vs AJA (RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax Amsterdam) Starting 11

RKC Waalwijk (WLK) Possible Starting 11 1.Etienne Vaessen, 2. Aaron Meijers, 3. Julian Lelieveld, 4. Jeffrey Bruma, 5. Dario van den Buijs, 6. Yassin Oukili, 7. Godfried Roemeratoe, 8. Filip Stevanovic, 9. Chris Lokesa, 10. Denilho Cleonise, 11. Michiel Kramer