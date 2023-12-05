LUT vs ARS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Luton Town vs Arsenal Premier League

We have a piece of exciting news for football lovers, the Premier League is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between Luton Town (LUT) and the team will play against Arsenal (ARS). The game will take place at Kenilworth Road. Lots of people are coming into the fan list of both teams and many are waiting for this match. It will begin to play at 01:45 am on Wednesday 6 December 2023. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this match.

Let us talk about the previous scores of both teams based on the points table. Both teams have played a total of 14 matches and are now going to play their first head-to-head match in this league. Arsenal has faced ten wins, three draws, or one loss and the team is currently ranked at the top of the points table. On the other side, Luton Town has faced two wins, three draws, or nine losses in the last match and the team is ranked in the 17th position on the points table.

LUT vs ARS (Luton Town vs Arsenal) Match Details

Match: Luton Town vs Arsenal (LUT vs ARS)

Tournament: Premier League 2023

Date: Wednesday, 6th December 2023

Time: 01:45 AM (IST) – 08:15 PM (GMT)

LUT vs ARS Venue: Kenilworth Road

LUT vs ARS (Luton Town vs Arsenal) Starting 11

Luton Town (LUT) Possible Starting 11 1.Thomas Kaminski, 2. Tom Lockyer, 3. Gabriel Osho, 4. Issa Kabore, 5. Teden Mengi, 6. Alfie Doughty, 7. Marvelous Nakamba, 8. Ross Barkley, 9. Chiedozie Ogbene, 10. Andros Townsend, 11. Carlton Morris