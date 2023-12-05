CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Sports

LUT vs ARS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Luton Town vs Arsenal Premier League

14 hours ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

We have a piece of exciting news for football lovers, the Premier League is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between Luton Town (LUT) and the team will play against Arsenal (ARS). The game will take place at Kenilworth Road. Lots of people are coming into the fan list of both teams and many are waiting for this match. It will begin to play at 01:45 am on Wednesday 6 December 2023. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this match.

LUT vs ARS Live Score

Let us talk about the previous scores of both teams based on the points table. Both teams have played a total of 14 matches and are now going to play their first head-to-head match in this league. Arsenal has faced ten wins, three draws, or one loss and the team is currently ranked at the top of the points table. On the other side, Luton Town has faced two wins, three draws, or nine losses in the last match and the team is ranked in the 17th position on the points table.

LUT vs ARS (Luton Town vs Arsenal) Match Details

Match: Luton Town vs Arsenal (LUT vs ARS)
Tournament: Premier League 2023
Date: Wednesday, 6th December 2023
Time: 01:45 AM (IST) – 08:15 PM (GMT)
LUT vs ARS Venue: Kenilworth Road

LUT vs ARS (Luton Town vs Arsenal) Starting 11

Luton Town (LUT) Possible Starting 11 1.Thomas Kaminski, 2. Tom Lockyer, 3. Gabriel Osho, 4. Issa Kabore, 5. Teden Mengi, 6. Alfie Doughty, 7. Marvelous Nakamba, 8. Ross Barkley, 9. Chiedozie Ogbene, 10. Andros Townsend, 11. Carlton Morris

Arsenal (ARS) Possible Starting 11 1.David Raya, 2. William Saliba, 3. Gabriel Magalhaes, 4. Takehiro Tomiyasu, 5. Oleksandr Zinchenko, 6. Bukayo Saka, 7. Martin Odegaard, 8. Declan Rice, 9. Leandro Trossard, 10. Gabriel Jesus, 11. Gabriel Martinelli

This match is set to live telecast on Star Sports Select 2 where the fans and viewers can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it cannot be wrong to say that Arsenal has more chances to win this match against Luton Town because the previous matches of Luton were not well. Reportedly, no player has any injury, and all are set to perform their best. The weather is also clear on the match and no possibility of rain making this match more interesting. Fans continue supporting their favorite team players and expressing their love for them. It is expected that this match will win the hearts of all the audience and receive good responses from the fans. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

anal fissure and erectile dysfunction cure natural male sperm volume enhancement can arimidex help erectile dysfunction powerful male enhancement pills does drinking water help with erectile dysfunction where to buy sex pills rhino premature ejaculation pills near me mens miracle male enhancement fruits that treat erectile dysfunction male enhancement treatment atlanta maxx pills for ed diabetic stemina enhance erectile dysfunction pill male enhancement over the counter drugs penis enlarge pills free bella vi afire diet pills reviews extreme change keto gummies the magic pill recipe for macadamia fat bread keto rapid diet pills instructions all types of blood pressure medications is statin a blood pressure medication covid vaccine and blood pressure medication drug for high blood pressure water treatment for blood pressure too low blood pressure treatment how much does blood pressure pills cost sudafed high blood pressure medication safest blood pressure medications for elderly can you take medication for high blood pressure can you eat grapefruit while taking high blood pressure pills how long for blood pressure medication to take effect canine anxiety cbd vegnews cbd gummies cbd gummies uk vegan omax sleep cbd cbd uk gummies what mg for cbd gummies cbd gummies quit smoking shark tank reviews danny koker cbd gummies what cbd should i use for anxiety delta 8 thc gummies health smart cbd