Zomato UPI Service Launched: Check What It Is, How to Activate and More

The good news coming for Zomato users is that the company launched a new feature for the users. Nowadays, people like to do easy work therefore Zomato company launched a UPI service for Zomato users. This new function makes it easier for people to make payments online. This good news is going viral on social media platforms and getting a lot of attention.

According to the sources, Zomato company launched a new function that people can now do payments through UPI service. The Zomato company wants to make it easier for users to make payments. This is very good news for users and getting a lot of attention. Also, they can save money by doing payments UPI ID. further, users only need to create a UPI ID by any of their saving accounts. They can do payments by staying on the Zomato app.

Zomato UPI Service Launched

As per reports, the Zomato company launched its own UPI service, which makes people do payments easier. People can see the option on their own profile section of the app. This section is available on every user’s app. The Zomatao company partnership with ICIC Bank. This partnership makes payment easier for people. Now, customers do not require to do KYC. As per Zomato company statements, this is the safest way to do payments. It is a complete transaction. It will secure the customer’s account by adding a security PIN to it. Let’s read in detail about this function.

Moreover, customers do not need to do payments through other UPI platforms like Phonepe, Paytm, or Google Pay. They can do payments redirected. According to the sources, about 60 percent of people use the Zomato app for food. Zomato has a massive set of users who now using this new option. Now, this facility is available on the Zomato app. Now, you will able to do payments without switching the other apps. Further, to activate this function first go to the profile section and then find the Zomato UPI section. You will find the portion for the active Zomnato UPI option. You need to share your UPI Id. After, the app will verify your number and then you have to select a bank account.