HLL vs ITT Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Al-Hilal Saudi vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Arabian League

Hello all the football match lovers, here we are going to share a piece of big and exciting news with you that a highly anticipated match is going to be played between two powerful teams. Because one of the best and most amazing Saudi Arabian League is all set to entertain its fans. This match will be played between Al-Hilal Saudi vs Al-Ittihad. Now all the fans have been searching about the match as they are very eager to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the (HLL vs ITT) match and we will share it with you in this article.

Saudi Arabian League is coming back with its two powerful teams. If we talk about the players of both teams then all are very amazing and skilled full and they are ready to give tough competition to each other in the match for winning the match. The Saudi Arabian League match between Al-Hilal Saudi vs Al-Ittihad will be played at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be Partly Cloudy and there are 4% chance of rain but we can expect a good match from both sides. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match including team, date, time, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

HLL vs ITT Live Score

Match Details

Team:Al-Hilal Saudi (HLL) vs Al-Ittihad (ITT)

League: Saudi Arabian League

Day: Wednesday

Date: 17th May 2023

Time:12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue:Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Al-Hilal Saudi (HLL) Possible Playing 11:1.Abdullah Al-Mayuf, 2. Jang Hyun-Soo, 3. Ali Al-Buhaili, 4. Mohamed Al-Breik, 5. Saud Abdulhamid, 6. Abdullah Otayf, 7. Mohamed Kanno, 8. Andre Carrillo, 9. Michael de Oliveira, 10. Abdullah Al-Hamdan, 11. Odion Ighalo

Al-Ittihad (ITT) Possible Playing 11:1.Marcelo Grohe, 2. Ahmed Hegazi, 3. Ahmed Sharahili, 4. Madallah Al-Olayan, 5. Ahmed Bamasud, 6. Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, 7. Igor Coronado, 8. Tarek Hamed, 9. Bruno Henrique-I, 10. Romarinho, 11. Abderazak Hamdallah

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and hardworking players who always give their best to win the trophy. This match is going to be played between Al-Hilal Saudi vs Al-Ittihad on 17th May 2023 from 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. The ITT team won 4 matches and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the HLL team won 3 matches, and draw 2 matches. The ITT team has more chances to win the match.